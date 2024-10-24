Skiing and snowboarding trips can be expensive when you add up travel, accommodations, food and, of course, lift tickets.

But there are some budget-friendly small to midsize resorts out there that make a ski vacation doable. They might not offer as much diverse terrain, but the crowds are smaller, parking is easier and lift lines are shorter. Ticket prices are generally less than more glamorous resorts and some are connected to the Epic or Ikon pass, which can save money on a multiday trip.

Here are some affordable ski areas in the West:

Utah

Set in the red rocks of southern Utah, Brian Head offers 650 acres of skiing and snowboarding with eight chairlifts on two connected mountains. Lift tickets start as low as $19 on some weekdays in November and December. Even deeper into the season, some weekday tickets are between $28 and $48. But the cheaper tickets go fast and you’ll have to buy them well in advance of your trip. Kids 12 and under ski free every day.

Located two hours north of Salt Lake City near the Idaho border, Beaver Mountain has more than 800 skiable acres and 1,700 feet of vertical. Adult day passes are $70, while passes for kids 11 and under are $55. An all-day 10 pack, which can be distributed among members of your group or used on other days, goes for $670.

Powder Mountain doesn’t exactly fit the mold as a small or midsize resort with its 8,000 acres of terrain, making it the largest ski resort in America by total acreage. But billing itself as a place to “escape the masses,” it has a homey vibe. Adult lift tickets skiing and snowboarding start at $109. Night skiing is just $19 from 4 to 9 p.m. The resort, however, is open to season pass holders only during the four weekends in February.

Montana

Bridger Bowl near Bozeman offers affordable skiing and snowboarding options without sacrificing vertical and terrain variety. It boasts a vertical drop of 2,600 feet and has 2,000 acres of terrain, according to OnTheSnow. The new Schlasman’s lift provides access to expert-only backcountry-like terrain. Adult lift tickets start at $82 online, while they’re $97 at the window. Day passes run $52 for ages 12-18 and $38 for ages 7-11.

Located in northwestern Montana, Whitefish Mountain Resort has 15 chairlifts and 3,000 acres of terrain and offers great views of Glacier National Park and Flathead National Forest. Whitefish is historically known as a place to escape crowds and experience wide-open spaces, per OnThe Snow. Adult lift tickets are $110, while two-day tickets are $99. Teens ages 13-18 pay $85, while children 7-12 pay $48.

Colorado

Tucked away just above Glenwood Springs, Sunlight Mountain Resort covers 680 acres serviced by three chairlifts. The terrain is 20% beginner, 55% intermediate, 20% advanced, and 5% expert and all trails merge to the base lodge. Adult lift tickets run from $70 to $104 during the season, while day passes for kids ages 6-12 are $45 to $49. The resort also offers Ski, Swim, Stay packages, which include access to the hot springs at Glenwood Springs.

New Mexico

Taos Ski Valley tucked in the Sangre de Cristo mountains in northern New Mexico bills itself as a place where big mountain terrain meets New Mexican soul. It’s one of the country’s great resorts but is also affordable. It offers 12 lifts and 122 trails, half of which are black or double black diamond runs, making it ideal for intermediate to expert-level skiers and snowboarders. Adult day passes start at $115 when purchased at least three days in advance.