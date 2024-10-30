In This Jan. 29, 2012, photo, a man sits outside a Wendy's restaurant in Culver City, Calif. Wendy’s has been rolling out technology that allows artificial intelligence to take your drive-thru order instead of a person.

If you’re going to Wendy’s instead of McDonald’s this week because of the E. coli outbreak, you may encounter something spooky at the drive-thru: artificial intelligence taking your order instead of a person.

Wendy’s has been rolling out the technology slowly this year, and it finally made it to my local restaurant in the suburbs of Boston.

With no advance warning, it was a bit disconcerting, not only to not have another human being talking to me, but to see my words — with every “um” and “uh” included — displayed on the screen.

I had not been prepared for this test.

John Kell reported for Fortune that Wendy’s first tested the technology last year in Columbus, Ohio, and soon expanded “FreshAI” to stores in Ohio and Florida.

Per Fortune, “The AI voice-ordering feature is powered by Google Cloud’s large language model, processes orders in English and Spanish, and intends to give crew members more time to prepare food. The initial test in Columbus showed that AI-enabled drive-thru service times were 22 seconds faster than the average in the region.”

Kell added, “As the pilot advanced, Wendy’s made tweaks to the AI’s voice-ordering tone to make it sound affable.”

Matt Spessard, Wendy’s chief information officer, told Fortune that the company is “more and more bullish” on the potential for improving customer service with AI, even though McDonald’s abandoned a similar trial earlier this year.

Several McDonald’s customers said on social media that the IBM-powered AI had gotten their orders wrong, with one person saying she had ordered a sweet tea, but the order came through as nine.

Most of the remarks on social media about Wendy’s AI are just expressing shock, although several people have expressed concern about the potential for people to lose their jobs and one person said he would never return to an establishment that uses AI for ordering.

It’s possible that Wendy’s system has learned from McDonald’s mistakes — despite my pronounced southern accent, the AI got my order exactly right, except for the usual problem I have, which is they always give me cheese by default, unless I remember to say “no cheese.”

In the future, perhaps the Wendy’s bot will read my mind, but let’s definitely not go there yet.