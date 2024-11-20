Skiers and snowboarders view blue skies with haze below as they look from the top of Snowbasin on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Snowbasin scored another accolade this week, being voted the best ski resort in USA Today’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah, is one of the oldest continually-operated ski resorts in North America, and home of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games. Here in the pristine Wasatch Mountains, you’ll find 114 trails and over 3,000 acres of terrain ranging from steep trails, open bowls, and beginner-friendly groomers. The area features three zones — Strawberry, Needles, and John Paul — and an advanced lift system including gondolas, a tram, and express lifts,” according to the blurb on the news outlet’s website.

The northern Utah ski and snowboard area came out on top of 20 resorts in the U.S. and Canada, which were picked by a panel of experts and USA Today editors, based on the best snowfall, varied terrain, lift access and more, before being voted on by readers.

The honor follows Snowbasin’s recent designation as the No. 1 resort in Outside and Ski magazine’s Resort Guide.

“Being named the No. 1 ski resort from a publication the caliber of USA Today is a massive honor and accomplishment for our resort, especially coming off our Ski Magazine win a few weeks ago,” Davy Ratchford, Snowbasin general manager, said in a press release. “Our team has been working hard to prioritize the guest experience from start to finish through the resort upgrades and improvements. The increased national recognition we’ve received feels extremely rewarding and proves that our hard work is paying off.”

Rounding out the top five on USA Today’s list are Mount Bohemia, Michigan; Banff Sunshine Village, Alberta; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and Heavenly Mountain Resort, California. Snowbird checked in at No. 8.

Hidden gem

Ski magazine readers called Snowbasin a “best-kept secret” or a “hidden gem.” The magazine’s survey showed it resonates with skiers and snowboarders for a number of reasons, including easy access, a fast lift network, reliable snow coverage and customer service that’s focused on the quality of the ski experience.

The resort has a series of upgrades including a high-speed chairlift, refurbished gondola cabins, improved beginner terrain, and revised parking and entry planned over the next two winter seasons. Becker, one of the resort’s oldest chairlifts, initially installed in 1986, will transition from a fixed-grip triple chair to a detachable quad carrying 1,800 riders per hour, for the 2025-26 season.

Snowbasin is projected to open this season on Nov. 29.

Like it did in 2002, Snowbasin will host downhill skiing when the Olympics return to Utah in 2034. The world Grizzly and Wildflower downhill courses are available daily for visitors to experience, one of just three resorts in North America to offer top-to-bottom skiing on a trail used in competition.

Deer Valley recognized

Deer Valley Resort also has collected a bunch of awards heading into the 2024-25 season from several publications including Ski, Condé Nast Traveler and Powder.

“We are honored to once again be recognized among the nation’s top ski destinations in addition to earning the title of United States’ Best Ski Resort for 12 straight years from the World Ski Awards,” Deer Valley president and chief operating officer Todd Bennett said in a press release.

“Deer Valley’s legacy as a world-class resort is built on the qualities that set us apart — from innovative on-mountain dining and luxurious accommodations to unparalleled guest service and the industry’s finest grooming. Seeing our guests recognize the elements we prioritize inspires us to continue delivering an exceptional Deer Valley experience every season.”

More than 300 acres of new skiing opportunities would be available when the resort opens Dec. 7. It’s the first phase of expansion since it reached a landmark deal with Extell Development Company over the land last year. The Aurora, Hoodoo Express and Keetley Express lifts will help get visitors to 20 additional runs southeast of the resort’s existing footprint. The expansion includes beginner runs and new connections at Bald Mountain, according to resort officials.