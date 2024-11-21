A skier and a snowboarder finish off a run during a limited opening at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Two more Utah ski resorts will open Friday ahead of what could be big snow coming next week.

Alta Ski Area will start spinning its lifts at 10 a.m. and Park City Mountain Resort at 9 a.m, both on limited terrain. But with possibly heavy snow coming next week, skiers and snowboarders could see more runs opening for Thanksgiving weekend.

OnTheSnow meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting moderate to heavy accumulation in Utah from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26. He’s predicting 6 to 14 inches at Alta, Snowbird, Solitude, Brighton, Park City, Deer Valley, Powder Mountain and Snowbasin.

Related This Utah ski resort named best in North America

The new snow bodes well for scheduled openings Nov. 28 at Snowbird and Nov. 29 at Snowbasin and Woodward Park City.

Brian Head, Brighton and Solitude started operations earlier this month. Most of Utah’s other resorts have targeted early December opening dates. Many areas made some changes over the summer, including new chairlifts, new terrain and new parking rules for the 2024-25 season.