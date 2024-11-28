Bija Yoga and Wellness patrons participate in a class in the greenhouse in Orem on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

After the time change in early November, it started getting dark earlier in the day, spurring symptoms of seasonal depression in many people.

Some people with symptoms of seasonal depression are diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

SAD is a type of depression that which correlates with the changing of seasons, symptoms typically begin in the fall and continue into winter, per Mayo Clinic.

Some of these seasonal depression symptoms include feeling sad or down for most of the day, losing interest in activities, having low energy, sleeping too much and having difficulty concentrating.

“Don’t brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the ‘winter blues’ or a seasonal funk that you have to tough out on your own. Take steps to keep your mood and motivation steady throughout the year,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Here is a look at six simple ways to combat these symptoms of seasonal depression and help improve your mental health this winter.

Exercise

According to UC Davis Health, moving your body with physical activity can help provide physical stimulation.

“If you can participate in an exercise group or class, that allows you to get physical and social benefits,” per UC Davis Health.

It doesn’t need to be hard exercise, however you move your body can provide the stimulation to help combat season depression.

According to King Edward VII’s Hospital, physical activity is also known to help reduce stress and anxiety levels which will help in managing seasonal depression.

Journaling

According to Everyday Health, journaling can help you get negative feelings out of your system. The process of writing your thoughts down and getting them out of your head can have a positive effect on your mood.

“Journaling works by helping you prioritize life’s problems, identify your depression triggers, and find better ways to control them,” per Everyday Health.

It is recommended to journal at night because it allows you to reflect on the day when you include your thoughts, concerns and feelings in what your write.

Light Therapy

According to Mayo Clinic, “in light therapy, also called phototherapy, you sit a few feet from a special light box so that you’re exposed to bright light within the first hour of waking up each day. Light therapy mimics natural outdoor light and appears to cause a change in brain chemicals linked to mood.”

According King Edward VII’s Hospital, it is also recommend to let as much light as possible in your home, this will help your brain know it is daytime.

“Keep curtains and blinds open during daylight hours and make sure windows are free from objects that might block natural light,” per King Edward VII’s Hospital.

Stick to a schedule

“You can help your natural circadian rhythms by going to bed and waking up at a similar time every day, even on weekends,” per King Edward VII’s Hospital.

Sticking to a schedule will make it so you’re exposed to light at “consistent and predictable times,” according to Everyday Health.

It can also be helpful to eat at regular times, this can help you to avoid overeating; it is common for people with SAD to gain weight in the winter, according to Mayo Clinic.

Arts and crafts

“Learning a new craft, or picking up an old one, helps to form new connections in the brain, a phenomenon known as neuroplasticity,” according to King Edward VII’s Hospital.

This will help in improving cognitive function which improves learning, memory, decision making and reasoning, it can lead to an improved mood.

Arts and crafts work to calm the mind.

These arts and crafts therapies can include dance, acting or also joining local groups teaching sewing, how to play an instrument or other skills, according to Kind Edward VII’s Hospital.

Indoor plants

According to King Edward VII’s Hospital, “bring a little bit of the outside, inside by having lots of pot plants around your home. Not only do they look good, looking after plants (and gardening outside) can help to lift a low mood,”

Plants have multiple benefits such as purifying air, reducing noise pollution, reducing stress and improving mental and physical wellbeing.

It is recommended to have plants near you in your living space such as on your desk or in your bedroom.

“This is all linked with the natural desire of humans to connect with the natural world, an innate desire called biophilia,” according to King Edward VII’s Hospital.