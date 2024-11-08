The weather in Utah has started to get drastically colder, and while some people love the winter season because it leads to winter activities such as skiing, and snowboarding, there are also some who want to escape the cold.

So if you’re someone who wants to get out of the cold this winter and travel somewhere warmer, this list is for you.

The list is full of eight destinations in the U.S. where the weather stays warm in the winter, allowing tourists to enjoy the sun and a variety of outdoor activities.

8 warm winter travel destinations

The Everglades, Florida

The warm pleasant weather in Florida makes the Everglades a great place for outdoor activities during the winter.

With hiking, kayaking and airboat tours there are plenty of opportunities for family fun, without the stifling heat of a Florida summer, per Visit Florida.

There are also plenty of chances for wildlife sightings in the area, because alligators, manatees and many species of birds tend to be more active in the winter months.

Tourists can visit specific areas such as Corkscrew Swamp, Big Cypress and Fakahatchee Strand, according to Visit Florida.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

The cold season in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina goes from November to March and rarely hits temperatures below 64 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, according Hilton Head’s website. This makes the area an ideal place to visit in the winter.

In the winter, pets are welcome on the beach at anytime, and the cuisine of the area is filled with fresh seafood. There’s even a few food festivals that take place in Hilton Head in the winter.

Hilton Head also provides a great spot for fishing, and visitors visitors will find it is the peak season for Redfish, trout and flounder, according to the Hilton Head website.

There are also plenty of opportunities for wildlife sightings in the area during winter.

Outer Banks, North Carolina

The Outer Banks chain of islands off of North Carolina provides a break from crowded and busy cities.

“In fact, you won’t find any cities on the Outer Banks, just 100+ miles of wide-open shoreline, charming seaside villages, and a mix of towns brimming with personality and fascinating connections to our nation’s history,” according to the Outer Banks website.

Visitors to the Outer Banks can participate in a variety of water activities such as kayaking and boat riding as well as air activities like hang gliding and helicopter tours, per the Outer Banks website.

The area is also a great place for birding, visiting light houses and there are even a few museums.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

“Beautiful white sand shores, exciting outdoor adventures, mouthwatering coastal cuisine, and unique attractions make our beaches the perfect place for your next vacation,” according to the Gulf Shores website.

Spanning across Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan, there are 32-miles of white-sand beaches where tourists can spend their time relaxing or doing a variety of activities.

According to the Gulf Shores website, there are also plenty of attractions in the area for tourists to visit such as Adventure Island, the National Naval Aviation Museum and Admiral Shellfish Company.

Outdoor activities available in the area include birding, hiking and biking.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi is a vacation city on the coast of Texas that makes a great winter destination due to the beaches and warmer temperatures, according to the Corpus Christi website.

The area is home to many beaches with over 100 miles of shores giving tourists plenty of variety when choosing where they want to spend their time on the beach. The area is also full of a variety of attractions perfect for tourists visiting during the winter months.

These attractions include Mustang Island, Padre Island National Seashore, the South Texas Botanical Gardens, the Art Museum of South Texas and the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

Sedona, Arizona

In Sedona, outdoor recreation is a year-round business, with lots of sunshine, crisp weather and blue skies, it is an ideal destination for outdoor activities in the winter, per CNN.

The activities offered around Sedona include, off-roading Jeep rides and hot-air balloon rides over scenic canyons. There are also various hiking opportunities such as the Cathedral Rock trail.

The Red Rock Scenic Byway, which has been called a “museum without walls,” is a great place to take a drive, according to CNN

Palm Springs, California

With high temperatures in the low 70s in the winter months, Palm Springs is an ideal place to travel in order to warm up this winter.

The area is known for its spas, resorts, midcentury modern architecture, shopping and art, according to Palm Springs website. There are also plenty of places for visitors to golf and play tennis.

An iconic landmark for visitors to see in Palm Springs in the “Forever Marilyn” statue, a 26-foot-tall sculture depicting Marilyn Monroe, per the Palm Springs website.

Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara is the central hub of California’s central coast region, also known as “America’s Riviera,” per CNN.

The town of Santa Barbara is a great place for strolling along the streets lined with sidewalk shops. Visitors can also hike along wooded trails at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and explore Old Mission Santa Barbara.

There is also the nearby Santa Ynez Valley, the home to vineyards and tasting rooms along the backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains, per CNN.

Other potential day trip destinations include the Dutch-influenced town of Solvang and Los Alamos influenced by the Wild West.