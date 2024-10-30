An American Airlines flight taxis at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, June 20, 2024. History was made for American Airlines on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, when it landed its longest-ever flight.

History was made for American Airlines on Monday when it landed its longest-ever flight. Lasting almost 16 hours, the American Airlines flight landed Monday morning at the Brisbane Airport in New Zealand, per USA Today.

The flight started at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and covered a distance of 8,300 miles.

According to USA Today, the flight was done with a Boeing 787-9 and it landed about 33 minutes early. It is not only the longest flight for American Airlines, but also the longest flight in Brisbane Airport’s network.

The historic flight’s landing was livestreamed from the Brisbane Airport’s YouTube channel and more than 12,000 people watched.

The airline will be running the flight between Texas and New Zealand five times a week, and in December, it will increase to daily flights until the end of March.

The airlines with the longest flights

This list of longest commercial flights focuses on the duration of the flight instead of the distance covered because of variations in distance that occur due to weather and other factors.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines currently runs the longest flight in the world, per NerdWallet.

The flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Singapore is scheduled to take 18 hours and 50 minutes but, on average, it lasts 18 hours and 18 minutes. The distance covered on the flight is 10,644 miles.

Singapore Airlines also runs the third-longest flight in the world, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Singapore, with a duration of 17 hours and 51 minutes.

Air India

Air India has the second-longest flight in the world from San Francisco, California, to Bengaluru, India, per NerdWallet.

This flight last 17 hours and 50 minutes, covering a distance of 9,373 miles.

Qantas

Qantas’ flight from Perth, Australia, to London, England, has a duration of 17 hours and 43 minutes, according to NerdWallet.

The flight covers a distance of 9,179 miles.

Air New Zealand

According to NerdWallet, Air New Zealand’s flight from New York to Auckland, New Zealand, is scheduled to take 18 hours but, on average, it lasts 17 hours and 26 minutes.

It is the airline’s longest flight and covers a distance of 9,109 miles.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways’ longest flight is from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand, according to Simple Flying.

The flight’s duration is just over 17 hours and 20 minutes covering a distance of 9,031 miles.

United Airlines

United Airlines’ longest flight is from Houston, Texas, to Sydney, Australia, an 8,895-mile journey, according to NerdWallet.

The flight to Sydney takes 17 hours and 22 minutes.

Delta Air Lines

Delta’s longest flight is from Atlanta, Georgia, to Johannesburg, South Africa, a distance of 8,433 miles, per Simple Flying.

The flight to Johannesburg takes 15 hours and 40 minutes, and back to Atlanta, the flight lasts 16 hours and 20 minutes.

Air France

According to Simple Flying, Air France runs the longest domestic flight in the world.

The flight from the Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport to Saint-Denis Roland Garros Airport covers 5,809 miles, with a duration of 11 hours and five minutes.