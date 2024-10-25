An American Airlines flight taxis at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, June 20, 2024.

Boarding an airplane can be a stressful and hectic process for anyone, especially when people cut the line and board before they should. American Airlines is working to remedy that problem.

The airline has tested out a new system for boarding, which helps to weed out “gate lice” from those boarding the plane.

“‘Gate Lice’ is a term used to describe passengers who block the gate anticipating to board the plane prior to their group being called,” according to USA Today.

The new technology is the airline’s way to try and make boarding easier for both their gate agents and for passengers.

”There’s so much that a team member has to do at the gate, so we’re constantly looking at ways we can use technology to make that easier for both groups,” an American Airlines spokesperson said to USA Today.

How does American Airlines’ new system work?

The new technology will alert gate agents when customers try to board the plane before their assigned boarding group has been called to line up and board.

“Such passengers’ boarding passes will trigger an audible sound and display a message to gate agents. They will not be permitted to board and will instead be instructed to wait their turns,” per CBS.

People pay for or earn the privilege of early boarding, so when passengers board early, it can make others angry and add to the stresses and frustrations that come with flying.

According to The New York Times, “American Airlines said it was pleased with the results so far, as were several passengers who took to social media to share their thoughts.”

One passenger posted on Reddit, saying that they “had fun witnessing sneaky passengers getting served embarrassing justice in front of everyone,” per The New York Times.

Where is American Airlines testing the new system?

The airline started testing the new technology a few weeks ago at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico and at Tucson International Airport in Arizona, per USA Today.

American Airlines has also started testing the new technology at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.