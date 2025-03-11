Luggage waits to be collected at the Southwest Airlines luggage carousel at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the airline announced it will begin charging passengers for checked bags.

Southwest Airlines has long been known for offering two free checked bags to travelers, a perk that set it apart from other carriers.

But on Tuesday, the airline announced it will soon begin charging most passengers for checked bags.

Going forward, only customers with the highest loyalty status will enjoy the classic benefit, marking a significant shift in Southwest’s policy and history, according to The New York Times.

What does this change look like for flyers?

Southwest is making the policy change to boost profits and show gratitude to its loyal customers, according to USA Today.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect,” Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said in a news release.

Here’s an overview of Southwest’s baggage fee announcement:

The policy will take effect on May 28, 2025.

Passengers who have reached the top tier of the Rapid Rewards loyalty program or booked a Business Select ticket will receive a credit for two checked bags.

Passengers who have A-List status with the airline or have a Southwest Airlines credit card will receive a credit for one checked bag.

All other travelers will have to pay to check their bag or bags.

A Southwest plane is pictured at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Why did Southwest make this change?

Southwest Airlines faced pressure from investors to make changes after financial results fell short of revenue goals, according to The Associated Press.

Along with the new luggage policy, the airline recently announced the elimination of 1,750 corporate jobs — the first major layoff in the 53-year history of the company in pursuit of hitting revenue records.

Through the layoffs and other changes, the airline is attempting to achieve a “leaner, faster, and more agile organization,” said Jordan last month, according to the AP.

What are people saying about the change?

The new fees for checked bags will help Southwest Airlines bring in money, but they will also lead to lost business, per the AP.

“The airline estimated in September that charging bag fees would bring in about $1.5 billion a year but cost the airline $1.8 billion in lost business from customers who chose to fly Southwest because of its generous baggage allowance,” the article said.

As Southwest seemed to predict, social media sites were flooded with complaints about the new luggage policy on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some X posts about the change.