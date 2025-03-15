A plate of corned beef and cabbage is pictured. Do you want to do more than just add green food coloring to a dish for St. Patrick’s Day? Try mixing it up with some traditional Irish foods or some twists.

Here are 10 traditional — and not so traditional — recipes to try this St. Patrick’s Day.

The traditional

Corned beef

This traditional Irish dish dates back to the 17th century when they would salt their beef with large kernels of salt in order to preserve it, according to Food & Wine.

This can be a great addition to your St. Patrick’s Day table, but you’ll have to start preparations for it the day before, based on this recipe from Food Network.

Irish soda bread

Soda bread is an Irish staple with main ingredients that include whole-wheat or white flour, buttermilk and baking soda, according to All Recipes.

Give it a try with this recipe from All Recipes. Keep in mind what to etch in the center of your loaf to keep the fairies out.

Irish coddle

This dish comes from 1700s Dublin and can vary from family to family, since it is a grab and dump kind of stew.

But its main ingredients are bacon, sausage, onions and potatoes, and lots of parsley and black pepper, according to Food Network.

This recipe from Food Network will help you know how to make the perfect pairing for your Irish soda bread.

Shepherd’s pie

Got any leftover meat and vegetables? Then shepherd’s pie is just the recipe for you this St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Britannica, 18th century British recipe books contained a dish called “cottage pie” — similar to shepherd’s pie — which pointed to its “frugal use of ingredients, often leftovers.”

The Pioneer Woman has a recipe that you can make in just under an hour and even freeze for a later meal.

Fried cabbage

Cabbage is a staple in Ireland, as it is a vegetable that was often easily available to families, and was most commonly made with boiled bacon, according to The Pioneer Woman.

However, for those that like their bacon nice and crispy, The Pioneer Woman’s recipe will be perfect as it also has you cook the cabbage in the leftover bacon drippings.

Irish potato candies

The name of this dish is a little misleading, as these candies only look like little potatoes, but have no actual potatoes in them.

They can be found in candy and grocery stores, particularly in Philadelphia, according to Food Network.

This recipe from Food Network combines shredded coconut with a sweet, smooth mixture that is then rolled in ground cinnamon to make delicious, mini potato-looking treats.

Fresh apple tarts

According to All Recipes, if you think apple pie is good, then you are really going to like these apple tarts that are everywhere in Ireland.

This recipe from All Recipes takes you step by step on how to make your own pastry dough as well as the tart’s filling.

The twists

Here are a few recipes if you aren’t looking for completely traditional Irish dishes.

Corned beef and cabbage pizza

Are you really just wanting to do pizza for St. Patrick’s Day?

Well, here is a way to take just a little bit of Irish tradition and add it to your pizza, with this corned beef and cabbage pizza recipe from Food Network.

Dunkaroos

Lesheeda Perry put a St. Patrick’s Day twist on one of her favorite childhood treats called “Dunkaroos,” according to Food Network.

This sweet treat recipe shows you how to make small shamrock shaped cookies that you can then dip into homemade frosting with sprinkles that would be perfect for kids.

Mint shakes

Have you ever wanted a mint shake that has a little bit more of a minty flavor?

Food Network has a recipe that is perfect for you if normal mint ice cream doesn’t give you enough of that mint flavor you’re looking for.