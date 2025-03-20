The Chick-fil-A logo is displayed on a store, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Salem, N.H.

Calling all soda lovers! Chick-fil-A is testing two new soda items in Salt Lake City.

On Monday, March 17, the renowned chicken restaurant began testing two new treats for all those soda lovers called the Icedream Float and Icedream Spin, according to a post on Instagram.

Here’s what we know about these new treats.

The Icedream Float and Icedream Spin

According to All Recipes, the new beverages allow you to combine your favorite Chick-fil-A fountain drink — Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper and Hi-C — with their very own Icedream dessert for an Icedream Float or Icedream Spin.

The Icedream Float is Chick-fil-A’s take on a classic float, made with your choice of soda and a swirl of Icedream, according to Chick-fil-A’s Eastlake Terraces Instagram post.

On the other hand, the Icedream Spin is like a soda style milkshake, as the Instagram post shows them mixing Hi-C and Icedream together to make the new dessert.

The other cities that these desserts are being tested in include Chicago, San Diego and Tampa.

Chick-fil-A has had beverages on their official menu that include their Icedream, including their Frosted Lemonade and Frosted Coffee, according to All Recipes.

But before the testing of these new treats, fans learned that they could get any soda “Frosted,” which is the same as the Icedream Spin, but it wasn’t always guaranteed, per All Recipes.

You can find out if your local Chick-fil-A is participating in the testing of these new drinks by contacting the restaurant or checking the official Chick-fil-A app, per All Recipes.