Alta Ski Resort is pictured in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The past couple days of heavy snowfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon pushed Alta Ski Area over the 500-inch mark for the season.

The past couple days of heavy snowfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon pushed Alta Ski Area over the 500-inch mark for the season just before Utah resorts begin to wind down for the year.

As of Wednesday, Alta, renowned for its deep powder skiing, had 505 inches of snow for the 2024-25 season, joining a handful of North American resorts that have reached that benchmark this year. The total, though, is still short of its average of 547 inches annually.

Snowbird, also in Little Cottonwood Canyon, isn’t far behind at 493 inches to date, according to data compiled by Ski Utah.

Alta picked up 22 inches in the past two days, while Snowbird reported 20 inches.

Skiers partake in Opening Day at Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Alta Ski Area was one of the first ski areas to open in the United States, the second in the Western Ski Region. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Big Cottonwood Canyon resorts, Brighton and Solitude, total 378 inches and 377 inches, respectively, for the season. All other Utah resorts are under 300 inches as of Wednesday.

Alta and Snowbird rank among the snowiest resorts in North America so far this season. Others include:

Alyeska Resort, Alaska, 597 inches

Mt. Baker Ski Area, Washington, 551 inches (as of March 24)

Timberline Lodge, Oregon, 502 inches

Mt. Hood Meadows, 452 inches

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming, 442 inches

Skiers and snowboarders have enjoyed some spring powder days but more could be on the way before the lifts stop spinning for the season over the next few weeks. Here are the closing dates for Utah resorts, per Ski Utah: