The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Disney World, a place where dreams have price tags, will let kids eat free in 2026.

The resort announced the perk Monday — along with the announcement of free entry to its waterpark.

What you need to know about the new deals

In 2026, Disney World adult visitors who purchase a Disney Dining Plan will get a complimentary Disney Dining plan for the children in the same party.

The children must be between the ages three to nine to qualify for the free dining plan. Children under the age of three are allowed to share dining plans with their parents and guardians, per USA Today.

Not all Disney World guests are able to purchase the Disney Dining Plan. Visitors must be staying at a Disney hotel. Typically, the dining plan must be purchased for every adult staying at the hotel, according to the article.

Along with the free dining perks for kids, Disney is offering free entries to Disney water parks on their check-in date if staying at Disney Resorts Collection hotels.

Because Disney has received such a positive response to the deal, they will be operating both water parks this summer for the first time since before the pandemic.

The perk will be extended from the 2025 summer to summer 2026.

What’s included in the free dining

Disney offers two different dining plans for guests to choose from. Kids will receive the equivalent kids plan to the dining plan the adult selects, per USA Today.

The Disney Dining Plan:

One table-service meal per night of stay

One quick-service meal per night of stay

One snack or nonalcoholic drink per night of stay

One refillable resort tumbler

The Disney Quick Service Dining Plan:

Two quick-service meals per night of stay

One snack or nonalcoholic drink per night of stay

One refillable resort tumbler

“The kids’ free dining plan offering can be combined with other select special offers, meaning you may still be eligible to take advantage of other deals we later roll out for 2026,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Additional perks to staying at a Disney resort

Guests who stay at Disney resort hotels get access to early entry into the theme parks according to Disney World.

They also get early access to dinner reservations at the resorts, booking Lightning Lanes and receive discounts on select Magic Bands+ per USA Today.