In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

Disneyland is counting down the days for a big event reflecting on the history of the park — Disneyland is preparing for its 70th anniversary.

The park is celebrating this monumental milestone with discounted ticket prices. The special offer is a perfect opportunity for everyone to create unforgettable memories at “the happiest place on earth.”

The Disneyland resort 70th commemoration “will honor seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making,” with celebrations taking place from May 14 through summer 2026, according to Travel and Leisure.

Here are the details

The discounted multi-day tickets enables admission for visits May 16 through Aug. 14.

Guests can visit the Resort for as low as $100 per day when purchasing tickets for four-days, with one-park per day tickets.

The three-day, one-park per day offer starts at $120 per day.

Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days and guests can purchase up to five tickets per person per day.

Before buying your tickets, be sure reservations are available for the dates you want to visit.

Other special offers Disneyland is offering to celebrate their 70th anniversary

In preparation of the big year, Disneyland is enhancing the happiest place on earth with special offers at hotels, new food items, new and returning fan-favorite shows, and new attractions according to Disneyland.

The resort is offering up to 30% off on select hotel stays of four nights or longer at Disneyland Resort hotels from May 16 to Sept. 26 said the website.

Those who attended the special anniversary will be the first to see the parks new nighttime show, “World of Color Happiness,” which will be at Disney California Adventure Park. Other fan favorites will return to the resort, including “Paint the Night” parade and “Wondrous Journeys” nighttime spectacular.

Along with the new and returning shows, Disneyland will be featuring a brand new attraction, “Walt Disney — A magical Life," which will be located on the Main Street Opera House.

The announcement stated it will “feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office.”

That is not where the fun stops. Mickey and Minnie will also be donning new anniversary outfits and “It’s a Small World” will be reopening with updates available on the Disneyland website.

A look back to the day Disneyland opened 7 decades ago

Disneyland wasn’t built overnight. It was a year of diligent construction with a price tag of $17 million according to Designing Disney. After the year of rigorous efforts, Disneyland opened its gates for select guests on Sunday, July 17 1955.

The park was not open for public until July 18, but was covered with a live special by ABC and hosted by Art Linkletter, Ronald Reagan and Bob Cummings.

The broadcast had 90 million viewers watching the reveal of the magical kingdom.

Disneyland was still undergoing final-touches to the park when guests flooded the gates. The asphalt on Main Street USA was still soft, trees were still being planted and paint had yet to dry, per the article.

Along with the incomplete park, and multiple broken down rides, the opening day had bigger problems than wet paint. 11,000 people were invited to arrive, but 28,000 people showed up as a result of counterfeit tickets.

Southern California was also experiencing a heat wave alongside a plumbers’ strike that resulted in dirt-dry drinking fountains.

Despite the unexpected mishaps, crowds were lining up to experience the kingdom themselves by 2 a.m.