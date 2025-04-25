National Pretzel Day is almost here, and a few restaurant chains are joining in on the celebration.

Here are some deals to look out for on Saturday.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

National Pretzel Day 2025 deals

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s rewards members can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time, according to an email shared with the Deseret News. Customers must have the app to access the deal.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is offering customers who donate at least $1 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation a free original jumbo pretzel. The deal runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Pretzelmaker

Pretzelmaker is offering customers a free small order of original pretzel bites at participating locations.

Additionally, customers who sign up for the Pretzelmaker’s Rewards app by 11:59 p.m. on April 26 can get $5 off an order of $20 or more starting April 27. That offer is good for 14 days and can be redeemed in-store or online, per USA Today.

Thirst

Thirst is offering customers one free cup of pretzel bites. The deal is available at all of its Utah stores, and runs from noon to 5 p.m. MDT.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering customers one free original pretzel. The offer is in-store only and runs from 3 p.m. to close, according to an email shared with the Deseret News.