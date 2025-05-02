Six Flags Great Escape, the thrill capital of upstate New York, announced a brand-new roller coaster for 2024, The Bobcat.

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, an amusement park in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will see its gates locked for good at the end of the 2025 season.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags announced the closure on Friday, a little less than a year after the two companies merged.

Six Flags president and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman cited the merger to explain the upcoming closure, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” he said.

Zimmerman added that Cedar Fair and Six Flags plan to market the amusement park property for redevelopment, according to Fox Business.

The park is home to nine roller coasters. Two of them were originally located at the Six Flags Great America in Chicago before they were moved to Maryland, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

The park has confirmed that all season tickets and passes for the 2025 season will be honored.

Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay, whose district includes the land the park sits on, said officials are aiming to have the land rezoned for commercial development, per WTOP News.

“It’s always disappointing when a staple in the community decides to shut down. At the same time, I see opportunity: so many acres there that we can redevelop into something that’s going to be special for both residents and the county, overall,” Prince George’s County Council chairman Edward Burroughs told ABC 7 News “They appear to want to collaborate and work with the community, work with the council, work with the government to ensure whatever we put there is uplifting and helpful to the county.”

As a source of decades of memories and dozens of on-site jobs, the loss of the park is impacting many in the community. Severance options and benefits will be offered to eligible employees, per WTOP News.

It remains unclear where the park’s remaining rides and attractions will go once the shutdown happens.

The amusement park and adjoining water park are set to close on Nov 2.