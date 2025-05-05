Happy Cinco de Mayo!

In honor of the holiday, several national restaurants are celebrating with deals on tacos, burritos, and other Mexican food.

Here are some of the best Cinco de Mayo deals on Mexican food.

Cinco de Mayo deals 2025

Baja Fresh

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Baja Fresh is offering customers $5.55 when they spend $20 or more on an online order.

Use the code CINCO when placing an online order to get the offer, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Chipotle

On May 5, Chipotle guests can receive free Chips and Queso Blanco on all online or in-app orders with the code CINCO25, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Customers can also receive free delivery on online and in-app orders with the code DELIVERY.

Chronic Tacos

Exclusively on Cinco de Mayo, receive $5 off orders made over $20 on the Chronic Tacos app.

Chuy’s

“It’s not your typical Monday - it’s Cinco de Mayo and Chuy’s is the spot to be!” Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s wrote in a press release.

All day on Cinco de Mayo, Chuy’s is offering chips and dips for $5, customers can choose from Queso, Queso Compuesto, Lil’ Chuy Gooey or the Boom-Boom Pow dips.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco teamed up with Tapatío to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Loco Rewards customers who order on the El Pollo Loco app on the holiday will receive a free five-ounce bottle of Tapatío hot sauce.

“Cinco de Mayo is the perfect time for El Pollo Loco and Tapatío to come together to give customers a small gift in celebration of our shared cultural heritage,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said in a press release.

Jack in the Box

When Jack in the Box customers spend at least $5 on Cinco de Mayo, they get a free Meat Lovers Burrito or Tiny Tacos (any style), per Today.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, customers who purchase any entree will receive a free order of Queso, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Additionally, the first 20 in-store guests on Cinco de Mayo will be given a free T-shirt. This deal is only available at participating locations.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with several food deals, per USA Today.

Monday, May 5: Spend $20 or more on a DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub order and get a free Nachos Bell Grande.

Tuesday, May 6: Taco Bell Rewards members will be offered deals on $1 five-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets, $1 Soft Taco Supreme and others through the Taco Bell app.

Tuesday, May 6: Customers get a free Seasoned Beef Soft Taco when they spend at least $15 on Uber One Student deliveries.

7-Eleven

To celebrate the holiday, 7-Eleven is offering the following deals, per a press release.

Monday, May 5: Through the 7Now app, receive 50% off Laredo Taco Company when you spend at least $20.

Buy one, get one free on all Laredo Taco Company burritos. Tuesday, May 6-Saturday, May 10: Enjoy free chips and queso when you purchase a Laredo Taco Company product.

“Cinco de Mayo is a time to come together around delicious food and shared traditions,” said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc, per a press release. “We’re dedicated to bringing customers the bold tastes they love, plus deals that make it easy to join in on the festivities.”