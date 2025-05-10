A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant, on Feb. 1, 2021, in Epping, N.H.

Happy Mother’s Day!

In honor of the holiday, several national restaurants — such as Burger King, McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts — are celebrating with deals on food and delivery.

Here are some of the best Mother’s Day food deals.

Mother’s Day deals 2025

Arby’s

In honor of Mother’s Day, Arby’s is offering customers four-piece mozzarella stick orders for $1.99 with any purchase, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Leading up to the holiday, on Saturday, May 10, Arby’s is offering a buy one, get one free deal on any sandwich.

Baskin-Robbins

Customers with the Baskin-Robbins app can receive $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more, the deal is available all month long, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Any moms who are also teachers, nurses or school staff can receive 20% off their Mother’s Day orders when they provide valid ID. The deal is available for dine-in, call-in and walk-in orders only, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Burger King

Burger King is giving out free Whoppers on Mother’s Day. But, to get a free Whopper, customers must purchase a King Jr. Meal, as reported by All Recipes. Customers must be Royal Perks rewards members to access the deal.

Denny’s

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Denny’s is offering $10 off orders of $30 or more placed online or in the Denny’s app for delivery or pickup, per a press release. Use the code MOMDAY at checkout to get the deal.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is celebrating Mother’s Day with a string of deals available to rewards members. According to a press release shared with the Deseret News, below are the Dunkin’ offers.

Sunday, May 11 - Thursday, May 15: 10 Count Munchkins for $10

10 Count Munchkins for $10 Friday, May 16 - Saturday, May 31: Get $3 Pretzel Sliders with a beverage purchase

Get $3 Pretzel Sliders with a beverage purchase Sunday, May 11 - Saturday, May 31: Mobile Mondays, Get 100 bonus points when you order ahead

Mobile Mondays, Get 100 bonus points when you order ahead Saturday, May 10 - Sunday, May 11: 3x points on bulk donuts and Munchkins

IHop

On Mother’s Day, receive 20% off a pickup or delivery order when you use the code, IHOP20, per the Reno Gazette Journal.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

All digital orders made on Mother’s Day will receive free delivery, reports People.

McDonald’s

To celebrate Mother’s Day, McDonald’s is offering a buy one menu item, get a second for $1, per Delish. Customers who spend $15 on McDelivery will receive a free breakfast sandwich.

Marco’s Pizza

Enjoy Mother’s Day with Pizza Fest at Marco’s Pizza. Through Thursday, May 15, Marco’s is offering discounts on popular menu items, per The Krazy Coupon Lady. The deals are below.

Pepperoni Bread for $5 with the code PEPBREAD

Pepperoni Pizzoli for $5.99 with the code PEPFEST

Large Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for $9.99 with the code PEPFEST

Panda Express

In honor of Mother’s Day, Panda Express launched a limited-edition meal that feeds five, for $30. Get the meal with the code: THANKSMOM.