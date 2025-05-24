The GRUBHUB company logo seen on smartphone in a June 11 2020 file photo .

Happy Memorial Day!

In honor of the holiday, several national restaurants are offering deals on food and delivery. There are also many discounts offered to active military and veterans.

Here are some of the best Memorial Day food deals.

Memorial Day food deals 2025

Denny’s

Between Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25, Denny’s is offering customers $10 off orders of $30 or more. Use the code SUNFUN at checkout to get the deal, as reported by Food & Wine Magazine.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Through Saturday, May 31, customers can enjoy 50% off Cheese on a Sticks with the purchase of either a Hot Dog on a Stick or a Cheese on a Stick, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Use the code CHEESE at checkout to snag the deal.

GrubHub

Between Memorial Day and Sunday, June 1, GrubHub is offering the following deals on fast food delivery orders, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

25% off (up to $7) a Dunkin’ order of $20 or more

BOGO wings (up to $15) with any Buffalo Wild Wings order of $20 or more

25% off Sonic orders $20+ (max $6)

20% off (max $7) orders of $25 or more at Arby’s

30% off CVS orders of $35 or more

Popeyes

From now through Memorial Day, Popeyes is celebrating with a deal on chicken sandwiches.

Customers can get two Chicken Sandwiches for $8 when ordering online or through the Popeyes app, per Guilty Eats.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is celebrating National Burger Month over Memorial Day weekend.

Through Sunday, June 1, customers who spend a minimum of $10 can get a free Shake Shack single burger with the code, BURGERMONTH, per a Shake Shack press release.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s is giving guests a free combo meal for either breakfast or lunch through the Taco John’s app, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

To get the deal, simply check in to the Taco John’s app twice before Wednesday, June 11 and a coupon will be provided.

White Castle

In honor of Memorial Day, White Castle is offering $3 off a box of 20 sliders with a coupon or the code CLUTCHDEAL.

The deal is available between Saturday, May 24 and Monday, May 26.

7-Eleven

In celebration of Memorial Day Weekend, 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are offering customers a few deals, per a press release shared with the Deseret News:

Snack deal: Through Memorial Day weekend, customers can enjoy popular snack items such as Clif Bars and Quest Protein Cookies for a discounted price of $2 each.

Through Memorial Day weekend, customers can enjoy popular snack items such as Clif Bars and Quest Protein Cookies for a discounted price of $2 each. Meal Deals: Loyalty members can get one value grill item with 7-Select chips with a beverage for $4 or get two value grill items with 7-Select chips and a beverage for $5.

Loyalty members can get one value grill item with 7-Select chips with a beverage for $4 or get two value grill items with 7-Select chips and a beverage for $5. Delivery Savings: On Memorial Day, delivery orders placed through the 7Now Delivery app of $30 or more will receive $20 off the order with the code, MONDAY20.

Food deals for veterans

Applebee’s

At participating Applebee’s restaurants, active, retired military service members and their families can enjoy 10% off their meal, per USA Today.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio offers veterans 25% off on Tuesday through Sunday every week. Show a valid military ID at checkout to get the deal.

Dairy Queen

Several Dairy Queen restaurants offer discounts for military and veterans, such as up to 50% off some menu items. Show valid military ID at checkout to get the deal.

Outback Steakhouse

During Memorial Day weekend, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters can get 20% off their meal when they show valid ID, per USA Today.

There is also a year-round Heroes Discount which gives all military veterans and service members, police, firefighters, first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff a 10% discount off their bill.

Wendy’s

Veterans enrolled in WeSalute will be offered a range of deals on Wendy’s menu items over the weekend, according to a press release from Wendy’s and WeSalute.

“We’re very appreciative that Wendy’s has taken a position of quick-service restaurant industry leadership to reward our members year-round for their dedicated service to our country,” H. Scott Higgins, co-founder and CEO of WeSalute, and a Vietnam War veteran said in a press release.

“These special offers — discounts on Wendy’s hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu offerings — are a real benefit to our U.S. Military veterans, including Active Duty, Military Retirees, National Guard and Reserve and their families, enrolled in WeSalute.”