A Turkish Airlines plane takes off from Istanbul Airport near the Black Sea shores, in Istanbul, on April 6, 2019.

A new regulation from Turkey’s civil aviation authority will fine airline passengers who move from their seats before the plane comes to a complete stop, per The Washington Post.

Turkey draws millions of tourists each year, according to The Associated Press.

As the article notes, it’s common for passengers to stand, walk the aisle or reach for bags the moment a plane lands — which can easily turn chaotic.

Turkey’s new regulation aims to curb the chaos.

Everything air passengers need to know about the new regulation

The new regulation, which took effect earlier this month, aims to improve passenger safety and ensure a calmer disembarkation process, according to The Associated Press.

The Turkish Directorate of Civil Aviation said that the regulation was “adopted following passenger complaints and flight inspections indicated a growing number of safety violations during taxiing after landing,” per AP.

While the exact amount of the penalty hasn’t been specified, Turkish media reports indicate fines could reach up to $67 for passengers who unbuckle early or fail to comply, per The Washington Post.

“Despite announcements informing passengers of the rules, many are standing up before the aircraft reaches its parking positions and before the seat belt sign is turned off,” the aviation authority noted, reported in the article. “This behavior compromises the safety of passengers and baggage, disregards the satisfaction and exit priority of other travelers.”

Alongside the new regulation, all commercial airlines operating in Turkey must now deliver an updated in-flight safety announcement.

The revised message instructs passengers to remain seated until the plane comes to a full stop and warns that violations will be documented and reported, according to a circular issued by the aviation authority, according to AP.