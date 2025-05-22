This image shows Maia Kealoha, left, and Sydney Agudong in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch."

On Oahu’s wind-swept coast, Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” takes shape amid the salty air and surf.

The film, out May 23, reimagines paradise with a blue alien and Ohana as the foundation.

For families craving escape, this may be the perfect inspiration for a summer vacation made to remember.

The original animated film was set on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, while the 2025 live-action version was filmed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, per Yahoo Entertainment.

The island of Oahu has many treasures, including the capital of Hawaii in Honolulu and many famous beaches — some featured in the new “Lilo & Stitch.”

Sydney Agudong, who plays Nani, told Movies it is no coincidence the family-focused film is based in Hawaii.

“I think that’s why ‘Lilo and Stitch’ was based in Hawaii to begin with. That whole log line of Ohana means family, and family means nobody is left behind or forgotten, which is such a huge thing because it’s true," she said. “I think what better place to represent that and share that with the world than a place that is based on aloha and Ohana? The value that is Hawaii is that you’re loyal.”

Beautiful Hawaiian vacation destinations from ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu

The trailer features Stitch being launched onto Earth — and in that shot, you can see a view of the Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu.

This isn’t the only feature of the monument in the trailer. Later on a scene shows Lilo, Nani and Stitch driving alongside Diamond Head on the Kalanianaole Highway, per Yahoo Entertainment.

The monument is a dormant volcano crater and is one of the island’s most iconic landmarks, per Trip Advisor.

What to do: Hiking to the summit of Diamond Head is a popular activity for many visitors. Entry and parking reservations are required, per Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Diamond Head is full of various hikes and coastal lookout points.

Best time to go: Temperatures can get hot for hikers, Trip Advisor suggests starting your hike early in the morning. Online reservations are required for non-residents.

Waikiki

Waikiki is one of Hawaii’s most famous beaches, per Trip Advisor. It’s not only a popular tourist spot, but also another feature in the “Lilo & Stitch” trailer.

You can catch a glimpse of the beach right before the first appearance of Pleakley.

What to do: Waikiki offers clear waters for families wanting to dip their toes in the water, snorkel, surf and sunbathe. The beach is lined with resorts to accommodate your stay and dining needs.

Best time to go: The best time for families to plan a visit to the beautiful beach is “during the shoulder seasons of April to June and September to mid-December when the weather is warm, crowds are smaller and hotel rates are lower,” per Travel Noir. “If you prefer calm waters for swimming and snorkeling, summer (June through August) is ideal.”

Makaha Beach

Filming for the new “Lilo & Stitch” was wrapped up in March 2024 at Makaha Beach, per Travel Noir.

It’s likely where the surf scenes were filmed at Makaha Beach, as it is known for its big waves. The name “Mākaha” translates to “fierce” in Hawaiian.

What to do: Makaha Beach is more remote, but worth the drive away from society to see the stunning beaches and powerful waves.

There are no gas stations or restaurants nearby, so be sure to pack water and snacks.

Best time to go: The beach waves are perfect for families during the summer months. Though if you’re looking for good surf, it’s best to visit in the winter, per Yahoo Entertainment.