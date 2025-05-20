Stitch arrives at the premiere of "Lilo and Stitch" on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Disney’s new live-action film, “Lilo & Stitch,” is coming to theaters this Friday, May 23.

Known for his chaotic nature, Experiment 626 (Chris Sanders) has been wreaking havoc in all sorts of ways leading up to his moment on the big screen, from movie posters to real life appearances

Here is how Disney promoted the live-action film.

Stitch’s virtual chaos

First look

Stitch wasted no time in his quest to cause chaos.

In the very first teaser for the movie, the alien experiment was featured jumping through the movie’s poster with a malicious grin on his face.

Super Bowl commercial

In a commercial during the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, mayhem ensued as Stitch ran around the field, dodging the officials attempts at trying to catch him.

He also found a way to drive a golf cart into a goal post.

Promotional posters

From “Cinderella” to “The Lion King,” Stitch crashed the movie posters of previous live-action Disney films — even the upcoming live-action Moana couldn’t escape his reach.

One X user shared a video of the posters that hung outside the AMC theater in Disney Springs.

At CinemaCon, Disney showed a poster of Experiment 626 causing damage to all of Disney’s studios, with the tag line, “There’s one in every family,” according to Discussing Film on X.

After the premiere of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*,” the little critter was seen crashing through the superhero’s large poster in Los Angeles.

Chaos at Disneyland

While celebrations for Disneyland’s 70 year anniversary began, Stitch made a crash landing in his iconic red spaceship and caused some turmoil around the park, according to a video shared on X.

Photo bombing

It’s not family if there’s not some photo bombing happening.

Walt Disney Studios shared the little alien’s photos with his family on X for all his fans to see.

Stitch’s in-person appearances

Stitch drives in

At the world premiere for “Lilo & Stitch,” Experiment 626 arrived in style as he drove a small pink car into the films premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter on X.

Disney Upfront

Disney Upfront is an event for all of the media companies in the industry to showcase what’s coming in the fall, according to ABC News.

For this event, Stitch put aside the usual chaos and instead added some new faces to his family during his appearance, including Hayden Christiansen, Diego Luna, Glen Powell and Ginnifer Goodwin, according to Disney+ on X.

Santa Monica Pier

A day out on the pier brought bird watching and ice cream for this little alien, according to a post on X from Discussing Film.

At the theater

Of course Stitch couldn’t pass up the opportunity to cause some chaos at the theater.

From driving around the theater in his car to jumping out of popcorn buckets to scare fans, Stitch was just being himself, according to a video shared by Cinemark on TikTok.

@cinemark Stitch crashed into our theatres and caused lovable chaos! Catch #LiloAndStitch in theatres May 23 💙 ♬ original sound - Cinemark

However, he did calm down long enough do a little bit of ticket scanning for moviegoers, according to Disney Studios on X.

Lilo & Stitch merchandise

If you’re looking for ways to show your excitement for the upcoming “Lilo & Stitch,” here’s what to know about the merchandise you can get.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ collaborations

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney released the various merchandise audiences can get ahead of the films debut, including toys, clothes, jewelry, pet gear, tech accessories, snacks and more.

Here are some of the companies to expect collaborations from:

Just Play

Gap

ColourPop

Lego

Mattel

Funko Pop!

Jakks Pacific

Adidas

Carter’s

Pandora

BaubleBar

Loungefly

Corkcicle

Owala

At the theaters

Cinemark and AMC Theaters are ready for you and your ohana with “Lilo & Stitch” popcorn buckets, headbands, cups and more exclusive merchandise to collect.