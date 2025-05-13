An AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich., Friday, May 8, 2020. AMC will be discounting ticket prices by 50% on Wednesdays starting in July.

AMC is making an exciting change for moviegoers beginning this summer.

On X, Culture Crave announced that AMC will discount its prices by 50% on Wednesdays starting in July.

Here’s what to know about this upcoming change.

How ’50% Off Wednesdays’ will work

Beginning on Wednesday, July 9, AMC will slash ticket prices by 50% on Wednesdays for moviegoers who are AMC Stubs members, calling it 50% Off Wednesdays, according to the company’s announcement on Monday, May 12.

Don’t have an AMC Stubs account? No problem.

The theater chain’s rewards program is completely free to join and can offer various additional rewards, including free birthday rewards and exclusive offers, according to the press release.

50% Off Wednesdays will be available to all AMC locations in the United States and will take place along with the regular Discount Tuesdays.

However, while the base ticket price will be 50% off, charges for premium formats and online ticket fees will still apply.

Why AMC is offering discounts on Wednesdays

AMC Chairman and CEO, Adam Aron, shared in the press release that Discount Tuesdays have made Tuesdays “one of the best attended days of the week,” partially due to the moviegoers who are looking for “a great value.”

With the new discounts, he hopes that they can make Wednesdays another popular day at their theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hollywood studios have been encouraging exhibitions to “be more price conscious” and the upcoming 50% Off Wednesdays show that AMC is responding to that call.

“Realistically, we couldn’t not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery,” Aron stated in the release, adding that in April and May the box office has been “booming.”

Senior Media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, believes that this is a great time for this discount as July’s releases include “Superman” and “Jurassic World Rebirth,” according to CNN.

“The excitement and anticipation that surrounds the upcoming slate on the big screen will make a midweek bargain option a huge winner for AMC and most importantly for moviegoers who, with so many movies on their ‘must see’ list, will appreciate the discount and come back for more over the coming weeks,” Dergarabedian told CNN.