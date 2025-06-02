Utahns are using self-care apps to help them accomplish goals and improve their mental health.

In a digital age with unprecedented mental health crises, it’s not hard to get stuck doom-scrolling on a cellphone. But some Utahns are using self-care apps to accomplish goals and improve mental health.

“I looked at how much I was on my phone, and I was like, ‘If I’m going to spend this much time on a screen, let me figure out a way to do it less, but also to make that time worthwhile in some way,’” Tessa Davis said.

The Sandy resident downloaded Finch early this year after recovering from a month-long sickness. She struggled with her routine and hoped the app would help her stick to her new goals.

“It for sure helped me through a hard time,” she said. “I just felt like I was in a bit of a lull, and I wanted to find a fun way to refocus on my goals.”

Finch works as a gamified habit tracker. You set daily, weekly, or custom goals — and the more goals you check off, the more energy and money you get for your baby bird. Think Tamagotchi or Neopets, popular among ’90s children, but with a purpose other than killing time. Energy helps the bird grow and go on daily adventures to discover new things in various locations, and the money can be used to buy outfits and furniture for the bird’s house.

“I do really feel like it helped me stay motivated and also keep my goals longer than if I would’ve just done the traditional New Year’s resolutions,” she said.

Davis has been preparing for a 5k race in June, and the daily goals on Finch have helped her train more consistently.

“It makes light of things that feel really serious most of the time. If it takes a little bird, having a cute outfit and a cute room, for me to be able to accomplish my goals, then why not?” she said.

The Finch app is a gamified habit and goal tracker that helps users with self-care by taking care of a bird. | Screenshot

So-called self-care apps are continuing to appear on the market, from meditation guides to fitness programs to goal trackers and nutrition aids. Globally, the self-care app market was valued at around $3 billion last year and is expected to reach $3.5 billion this year, according to Business Research Insights, a data analysis firm.

The Beehive State ranks 11th highest in terms of adults with any mental illness, third in terms of adults with serious mental illness and fourth highest for adults with serious suicidal ideation. With growing mental health needs, these apps have been filling a gap for people who may not have time or money for intensive mental health programs, or want a little wellness boost.

Finch has helped Davis’ mental health by making it fun to be accountable for her goals and take care of herself. The Finch app also has a community aspect where you can encourage others to help along the way.

“The encouragement that you get even from just the littlest things, that makes me feel more motivated to do more things,” she said.

Advocates say another benefit of self-care apps is their accessibility. Many are free, and the smartphone format makes them convenient.

“For me, the draw is the accessibility. Popping in my headphones to do a ‘back to sleep’ or ‘soothing pain’ meditation in the middle of the night is a lot healthier than Googling my ‘symptoms,’” Melissa Montoya, of Kearns, said.

Montoya started using the meditation app Calm during the pandemic when she was “a bit of a wreck.” She and her son started using the app’s sleep stories and meditations as they had difficulty falling asleep.

“It’s been five years, and I continue to use it for more than just falling asleep,” Montoya said.

She practices mindfulness meditation, uses pain meditations to manage chronic pain and migraines, and listens to soundscapes to help her focus at work through calming background noise. She loved the app so much that she bought a family subscription and has been using it ever since.

Because of the benefits she saw in her life, Montoya has shared it with her mom who suffers from chronic pain from multiple sclerosis, a friend who has children with mental health challenges, a neighbor who deals with anxiety and her daughter-in-law who was stressed out while wedding planning.

Self-care apps have become an effective tool for people to use to manage stress and anxiety.

Anna Owens of Herriman uses the app Smiling Mind for meditation to help ground her. She has a hard time getting up in the morning, so she uses the “starter meditation” to help wake her body and mind up and set an intention for the day.

“I think self care apps are useful for people on the go. The meditation I do here hasn’t replaced my weekly therapy session, but it has given me additional tools and resources that I can use to manage anxiety and panic in my day to day life. It’s a great toolkit in my pocket,” she said.

Other apps like Headspace use structured programs that people use to reduce anxiety, work through emotional issues or strengthen mental resilience. The app has a new artificial intelligence feature that users can chat with to explain symptoms and issues and it will recommend specific programs or resources that could benefit them.

“It’s an important tool for me to quiet my mind,” Logan Flinders said.

In Utah, the SafeUT app provides a way to connect people to licensed counselors that are ready to listen to any sized crisis or concern. Through phone calls or simple text chats, the program is an easy way for anyone to get quick mental health help.