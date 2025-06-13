Intermountain Health’s Intermountain LDS Hospital and Select Health are teaming up with the Downtown Farmers Market in Salt Lake to improve community health and wellness by offering education, free screenings and prevention.

The two will host a booth every second Saturday throughout the summer, offering free screenings, connections with hospital services and wellness resources to help marketgoers boost their health. According to an Intermountain Health release, “Visitors can engage with caregivers at the booth with fun activities for kids, take home healthy recipes using fresh market produce and access information about local healthcare services.”

The Downtown Farmers Market kicks off June 14 and runs each Saturday through October at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. The event’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the largest farmers markets in the country, it’s organized by Urban Food Connections of Utah and features hundreds of vendors and local farmers. Each week, thousands of visitors flock to the park, located off 400 South and 300 West, to experience local food, fresh produce, arts and crafts and culture.

People attend the Salt Lake City Farmer’s Market at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

“Our participation in the Downtown Farmers Market reflects our commitment to helping residents live the healthiest lives possible,” said Heather Wall, president of Intermountain LDS Hospital. “We want to meet people where they are to help them enhance their health and wellness, and the market is a perfect place to share resources, answer questions, and help individuals and families take steps toward better health.”

Wall said Intermountain LDS Hospital and Select Health will highlight “different recipes that the community can make through season-available foods throughout the remainder of the summer.” She added that the two health entities are “proud to support this community-driven initiative for more than 15 years, which aligns with our mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible.”

The news release highlights some of fresh, locally grown produce available at the market: arugula, basil, beet greens, beets, bok choy, chard, cherry tomatoes, chives, cilantro, collards, dill, living butterhead lettuce, microgreens, mustard greens, oregano, parsley, peas, pea shoots, radishes, rainbow chard, rhubarb, spring salad mix, strawberries, sun shoots thyme, tomatoes and turnips.

Multiple parking, travel options

Farmers Market parking options includes two-hour free street parking, and free parking at The Gateway. Free bike valet is available on the east side of the market. A GREENBike docking station is nearby in front of Caputo’s. TRAX also runs near the market with both Arena and Planetarium stops close to The Gateway.

Intermountain LDS Hospital offers more information on its market participation and other community programs through its Facebook page.