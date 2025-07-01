KEY POINTS Hummingbirds migrate from Canada to southern Mexico through Utah in the summer.

The calliope hummingbird is the smallest bird native to North America.

Wildlife Resources is putting on a hummingbird banding demonstration in July.

It’s about 3 inches long and weighs as much as a penny. But a calliope hummingbird is a tough little bird. It can fly up to 5,600 miles in a year.

Despite its tiny stature, the smallest bird native to North America can survive cold nights in the Rocky Mountains, and some migrate from Canada to southern Mexico. Calliope hummingbirds often feed at low flowers and avoid the aggression of larger hummingbirds in migration, making them hard to spot, according to the National Audubon Society.

Male calliopes have distinctive magenta rays on their throats, while females have more streaked or speckled throats with peachy underparts.

Seeing a calliope hummingbird might be rare but it’s among the five species that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says pass through Utah in the summer. The other four typically seen in the Beehive State are: the black-chinned, broad-tailed, rufous and Costa’s, with the broad-tailed and black-chinned hummingbirds the most common.

For whatever reason, seeing a hummingbird out the window brings joy. Maybe it’s because of its brilliant color. Maybe it’s the rapid wing motion that allows it to hover and dart. Maybe it’s because it’s not a common sight. Some cultures view it as a messenger of positivity and reminder to embrace life’s sweetness. It’s also seen as a sign of good luck or a symbol of resilience, healing, and even a connection to loved ones who have passed away.

Where to see hummingbirds up close

For those who want to see hummingbirds up close, the state Division of Wildlife Resources, Ashley National Forest and Red Canyon Lodge are putting on a banding demonstration next month. And like the birds themselves, you might have to travel a little ways to see them.

When: July 19, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Red Canyon Lodge in Dutch John, Utah

What: Hummingbird banding demonstration

Who: Retired Bureau of Land Management biologist Terry Tolbert and Dixie National Forest biologist Lisa Young

While the demonstration is free, space is limited, so DWR suggests signing up in advance on Eventbrite.

“It’s a rare and unique opportunity to see Utah’s smallest pollinating birds in hand, while watching biologists gather baseline data to determine strategies for conserving these birds, their habitat and future research needs,” DWR Northeastern Region outreach manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said.

“The population status of many hummingbird species is unknown. These banding efforts help educate our local community and also help us collect information that may be crucial for making future conservation and management decisions.”

The two researchers will capture birds and then place a small band on one leg. The bands — little more than thick aluminum foil — are stamped with a unique number that will identify each bird throughout its lifetime. The information gathered will help them learn more about the birds’ migration patterns and other crucial data.

DWR biologists and staff will be available to explain the bird-banding process and to answer questions about hummingbirds during the event. Participants are encouraged to bring a camera to take pictures of the birds.

“At this location and this time of the year, we’re hoping to see and band rufous hummingbirds, which typically migrate through Utah in July as they travel back from Canada and Alaska,” Kieffer-Selby said.

“Rufous hummingbirds are a bright copper/orange color and are often found at these higher elevations, aggressively fighting over nectar resources, like Indian paintbrush and other local flowers. We’ll likely capture some broad-tailed and black-chinned hummingbirds during the event, as well.”

Over the last four years, biologists have banded over 300 hummingbirds — including four different species — at the event.

How to attract hummingbirds at home

Most hummingbirds migrate to warmer climates during the cold winter months and return north in the summer, according to the DWR. Many travel thousands of miles in a single year during their annual migration cycle. Feeding hummingbirds helps give an extra boost to their high metabolism.

“They are excellent pollinators and primarily feed on flower nectar, so planting native plants — like penstemon and bergamot — is a great way to attract them to your yard,” Kieffer-Selby said. “The agastache plant — also known as hummingbird mint — is another popular plant for pollinator species and can be found at most local nurseries.”

Hummingbirds are highly attracted to the color red because most red flowers produce the highest and “tastiest” sugary nectar. But, according to Kieffer-Selby, it can also confuse them, and they often get trapped in garages, where they get disoriented and sometimes die without intervention.

“If you find a hummingbird in your garage, the best thing to do is to offer it a feeder by hanging one near the ceiling, and try not to stress the bird out. Sometimes, they will fly out at dusk if the garage door is open, but if they don’t, you can always call your nearest DWR office for assistance in removing the bird,” she said.

What to feed hummingbirds

In addition to nectar, hummingbirds also consume small insects and spiders for protein, so be aware of the chemicals and insecticides you spray around your nectar sources.

If you are planning to install hummingbird feeders near your home, there are a few things to know.

“Many stores sell a premade ‘red-dye’ feed, but be aware that it may not be the healthiest option for these birds,” Kieffer-Selby said.

“A simple 4-to-1 water and sugar solution in a traditional red-colored hummingbird feeder is often the more cost-effective and safe way to feed them and is better for the hummingbirds, overall. Please remember to clean your feeders often during the warmer summer days, especially if your sugar water gets cloudy.”