Bicyclists wait for a light in the bike lane Monday, June 1, 2015, in Salt Lake City.

KEY POINTS A new Utah law prohibits vehicles from blocking bicycle lanes.

Motorists and cyclists have a responsibility to keep streets safe.

Bicycles are involved in about 500 crashes a year on Utah roads.

Cyclists frequently encounter vehicles parked in the bike lane, forcing them into traffic and creating a dangerous situation for them and for drivers.

But a new Utah law makes it illegal for cars to stop, park or drive in a bike lane, with a few exceptions such as for emergency vehicles and snow plows.

“When cyclists have to merge into car lanes unexpectedly, it increases the risk of crashes. Bike lanes reduce accidents by up to 49% but only when they are clear and usable,” Rep. Verona Mauga, D-Salt Lake City, who sponsored HB290, said earlier this year.

She also noted that the vast majority of bike lane obstructions are cars.

While some cities have laws restricting vehicles in bike lanes, the new law, which took effect in May, applies statewide.

Justin Hosman, a Salt Lake City personal injury attorney, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the law but it’s just one piece of a complex safety puzzle.

“After representing numerous people injured on Utah roads, I’ve observed that legislation alone rarely solves safety issues completely. While Utah’s new law creates clearer legal boundaries by explicitly prohibiting vehicles from blocking bike lanes, the effectiveness will ultimately depend on enforcement, infrastructure implementation and cultural shifts among road users,” he said.

From 2019 to 2023, there were 2,457 bicycle crashes — including a five-year high of 548 in 2023 — in Utah resulting in 44 deaths, according to the most recent Utah Department of Public Safety statistics.

Data the Utah Department of Transportation and DPS released earlier this year show one-third of the 281 fatalities in 2024 were “vulnerable” road users — motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

"These groups are at the greatest risk of severe injury or death in crashes and require extra attention from everyone," according to the agencies.

What drivers need to know

Utah has several other laws specifically addressing drivers’ responsibilities around bicyclists, including:

• Motorists may not pass within 3 feet of a moving bicycle.

• Motorists may not attempt to distract a bicyclist for the purpose of causing injury or force a bicyclist off the roadway.

• Motorists may cross the centerline or the center two-way left turn lane to pass a bicycle if it can be done safely.

• Drivers may not engage in distracting activities, including using handheld devices, which could endanger cyclists.

Mauga said the new law on bike lane obstructions isn’t about restricting drivers but ensuring Utah roadways work the way they’re supposed to work. Vehicles can cross a bike lane when turning into an intersection, street, alley driveway or parking lot, according to the law.

“Keeping bike lanes clear means fewer accidents, fewer injuries and fewer moments of uncertainty for both drivers and cyclists,” she said.

“When bike lanes are blocked, cyclists are forced into traffic, creating unnecessary and dangerous situations. No driver ever wants to be in a situation where they can potentially hit a bicyclist and no cyclist wants to be forced into a lane with fast-moving cars.”

Hosman, a partner at Steele Adams Hosman, said that while Utah’s new legislation represents meaningful progress, cyclists must remain their own strongest advocates.

“This law provides a foundation for safety improvements, but the gap between legal protection and actual safety requires vigilance, preparation and community engagement,” he said.

What cyclists need to know

Utah also has laws specifically addressing the responsibilities of cyclists, including:

• Your bicycle is considered a vehicle and you have the same rights and are subject to the same provisions as the operator of any other vehicle. This includes obeying traffic signals, stop and yield signs, and all other official traffic control devices (41-6a-208).

• Ride in the same direction as traffic.

• Ride as far to the right as practicable except when passing another bike or vehicle; preparing to turn left; going straight through an intersection past a right-turn-only lane; avoiding unsafe conditions on the right-hand edge of the roadway; or traveling in a lane too narrow to safely ride side-by-side with another vehicle.

• Ride no more than two abreast and then only if you would not impede traffic.

• Always signal your intention to turn right or left, change lanes, or stop at least three seconds before doing so. You do not have to maintain a continuous signal if you need your hand to control the bike.

• A bicyclist 16 years and older facing a red signal or red arrow may cautiously enter an intersection as long as they have come to a complete stop, waited 90 seconds or more, and no other vehicle or pedestrian is entitled to have the right-of-way.

Protecting yourself on the road

Hosman suggests six safety recommendations to ensure the safety of Utah cyclists:

Ride Defensively

Even with improved law, cyclists should maintain defensive riding practices and assume drivers may violate bike lane rules. Stay vigilant at intersections and driveways where most vehicle-cyclist collisions occur, even when you have the legal right of way.

Equip your bike with documentation capability

Install a camera on your bicycle or keep your phone accessible to document incidents. In injury cases, photographic evidence of bike lane violations can be crucial for establishing liability.

Communicate your intentions clearly

Use hand signals consistently, make eye contact with drivers when possible, and consider using daytime running lights even in good visibility. Clear communication reduces the risk of misunderstandings that lead to collisions.

Report persistent safety hazards

Familiarize yourself with Utah’s reporting systems for bike lane violations. Document and report problem areas or businesses that regularly block bike lanes.

Plan routes strategically

Research and utilize Utah’s growing network of protected bike lanes and low-stress routes. The safest route is rarely the most direct one. Apps like Strava and Utah’s own bike route maps can identify safer alternatives to high-risk corridors.

Carry identification and emergency information

Keep identification, emergency contact information and insurance details with you while riding. In the event of an accident, this information ensures proper medical care and protects your legal interests.