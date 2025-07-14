KEY POINTS Over 90% of ice cream manufacturers in U.S. have agreed to eliminate artificial colors from their products.

Other food manufacturers, including In-N-Out, McCormick and PepsiCo, vowed to eliminate artificial dyes and flavors.

Tyson Foods is reformulating products containing petroleum-based artificial dyes.

The White House is touting progress in getting artificial colors and harmful chemicals out of the U.S. food supply — including news that ice cream companies that together make more than 90% of the ice cream sold in the U.S. have agreed to stop using certified artificial colors in their products.

“President Donald J. Trump took office promising to confront the chronic health crisis plaguing Americans — and six months later, he is delivering on that promise by removing harmful chemicals from our food supply," per a White House news release Monday.

The effort is in line with findings of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make Americans Healthy Again” effort. In a report the department recently issued, chemical exposures and food dyes were called out as harmful.

As Deseret News noted, the report on children’s health focused on four things: an unhealthy diet — including artificial ingredients and dyes — exposure to environmental chemicals, too little activity and overprescription of medications.

Companies switching out ingredients

The White House list of companies that manufacture food and promise to make it healthier includes: