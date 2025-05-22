Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, leads U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to a podium for a press conference about legislation passed during the 2025 General Session of the Utah Legislature, including HB81 Fluoride Amendments, HB402 Food Additives in Schools, and HB403 SNAP Funds Amendments, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.

KEY POINTS President Trump's Make America Healthy Again released its report on children's chronic health problems.

The report, written by the heads of various government agencies, highlights factors harming children.

Four main problems were identified in the report.

America’s children have a health crisis that’s built on the poor diet caused by ultra-processed foods, toxic environmental chemicals, too little physical activity, chronic stress and “overmedicalization.”

That’s according to the highly anticipated report of the Make America Healthy Again Commission, headed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and leaders of key government entities including the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among others.

The commission wrote that the goal of the report is to establish “a clear, evidence-based foundation for the policy interventions, institutional reforms and societal shifts needed to reverse course.”

The report paints a picture of American health — and particularly that of children — that’s anything but rosy. The U.S spends twice as much as its peer nations on health, but comes in last among them for life expectancy, with higher levels of heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

The report also notes that 40% of the approximately 73 million U.S. children younger than 18 have at least one chronic condition, based on CDC data. One in five over age 6 are obese. And it says three-fourths of young people ages 17-24 are “ineligible for military service — primarily due to obesity, poor physical fitness and/or mental health challenges."

“Today’s children are the sickest generation in American history in terms of chronic disease and these preventable trends continue to worsen each year, posing a threat to our nation’s health, economy and military readiness,” per the commission.

Here are some key takeaways from the “Making Our Children Healthy Again (Assessment)” report.

Diet has shifted to ultra-processed foods

The U.S. food system is “safe, but could be healthier,” per the report. It notes that most kids are eating a lot of ultra-processed foods, which tend to have extra added sugars, chemical additives and saturated fats. It doesn’t help that those same ultra-processed foods make up about half of the diets of pregnant and postpartum mothers.

Children need more fruits and vegetables and other whole foods, per the commission, which said that government programs have compounded the issue.

The shift to a diet based largely on ultra-processed foods means children consume more calories, but get fewer nutrients, while consuming “harmful additives,” per the report, which says nearly 70% of children’s calories come from ultra-processed foods.

Among the health challenges for children is a big increase in the number who have diabetes, as well as greater incidence of blood sugar levels classed as “pre-diabetic.”

Exposure to environmental chemicals

The sheer volume of exposures to environmental chemicals has been linked to both developmental issues and chronic illness, per the report. It adds that “pesticides, microplastics and dioxins are commonly found in the blood and urine of American children and pregnant women — some at alarming levels."

Chemical exposures at crucial developmental stages may be driving the high rates of chronic diseases, the report adds, noting risk assessment methods may not provide full understanding of how the exposures impact people.

The panel noted in the report that exposure to harmful chemicals can hurt immune systems that are developing, derail neurodevelopment, disrupt hormones and have long-term effects on the brain.

Too little activity, too much stress

“American children are experiencing unprecedented levels of inactivity, screen use, sleep deprivation and chronic stress,” the commissioners wrote.

Screens — from TVs to cell phones to computers to video games — get much of the blame for the fact that children are more sedentary than in previous generations. And that can contribute to loneliness, chronic stress and too little sleep, per the authors.

The report says teens average nine hours of non-school screen time daily and 70% of kids and 85% of teens don’t meet guidelines for an hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day. Plus 8 in 10 high school students fall short of sleeping at least eight hours a night.

Meanwhile, persistent sadness affects as many as 42% of high school students and close to a third of those female students have suicidal ideation. The report finds loneliness rampant among those ages 16 to 24 and said that 15% of young men do not have even one close friend.

Overprescribed and unable to thrive

The report calls the trend of overprescribing medication for children, “often driven by conflicts of interest in medical research, regulation and practice,” cause for concern that leads to treatments that are not needed and long-term health risks.

Aggressively treating increases in childhood chronic disease with prescription drugs may, in the commission’s view, “cause further harm to the health of American children when used inappropriately.”

For instance, the report said that use of stimulant prescriptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder increased 250% from 2006 to 2016 but there‘s no evidence that outcomes improved over that time.

Use of prescription antidepressants increased even more for teens, rising 1400%, from the late 1980s to 2014, though psychotherapy had been shown to be more effective short term and potentially long term.

The report also notes that the rise in use of antipsychotic medication in children was substantial, but the prescriptions were not even written for conditions the FDA had approved their use in for children.

Antibiotics were also overprescribed for children and infants and could lead to long-term problems like asthma, allergic rhinitis, obesity and other conditions, per the report.

The report also notes the need to balance benefits and risks of vaccines and to allow parents more say in whether children receive certain vaccines, as well as more testing of vaccines against placebo in rigorous clinical trials.

Two weeks ago, in a FOX news interview with Bret Baier previewing the report, Kennedy spoke of a “complete misalignment of cash incentives and public health” and said the health care system contains a “bundle of perverse incentives.”