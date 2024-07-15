I walk on water, take the river

from its high Uintas

down Utah’s cascades, wander Wyoming’s meanders,

Montpelier’s meadows,

to Soda’s hair-pin curve

where thirty-thousand years ago

lava turned the Bear

away from Blackfoot’s Snake

and sent it down to Grace.

Doubling back from Gem Valley

to Cache, I walk the river’s cobbled bed

where tributaries surge, rowdy Cub,

Little Bear, Beaver-headed Logan,

six-tined fork of Blacksmith.

Down the length of floodplains

I pass, through wetlands

of cattails and bulrushes,

to bottomlands leveled and drained,

where the river silts in, slows down,

its honeyed pace tamed for grain.

On the river’s gliding current

I travel miles each step,

a dreamlike passage

through cedar and cottonwood,

hawthorn and chokecherry,

lifting like a heron over dams

and sluggish lakes

that halt the river’s breath.

I walk the Bear all summer

as it builds strength again,

widens into marshes, joins

in lush bird-heavy congress

with the great peculiar Salt,

a lake that would surely die

if not for this river, this path,

this milk and honey.

Star Coulbrooke is the author of three poetry collections: “Thin Spines of Memory,” “Both Sides from the Middle,” and “City of Poetry.”

