Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

By Star Coulbrooke

I walk on water, take the river

from its high Uintas

down Utah’s cascades, wander Wyoming’s meanders,

Montpelier’s meadows,

to Soda’s hair-pin curve

where thirty-thousand years ago

lava turned the Bear

away from Blackfoot’s Snake

and sent it down to Grace.

Doubling back from Gem Valley

to Cache, I walk the river’s cobbled bed

where tributaries surge, rowdy Cub,

Little Bear, Beaver-headed Logan,

six-tined fork of Blacksmith.

Down the length of floodplains

I pass, through wetlands

of cattails and bulrushes,

to bottomlands leveled and drained,

where the river silts in, slows down,

its honeyed pace tamed for grain.

On the river’s gliding current

I travel miles each step,

a dreamlike passage

through cedar and cottonwood,

hawthorn and chokecherry,

lifting like a heron over dams

and sluggish lakes

that halt the river’s breath.

I walk the Bear all summer

as it builds strength again,

widens into marshes, joins

in lush bird-heavy congress

with the great peculiar Salt,

a lake that would surely die

View Comments

if not for this river, this path,

this milk and honey.

Star Coulbrooke is the author of three poetry collections: “Thin Spines of Memory,” “Both Sides from the Middle,” and “City of Poetry.”

This story appears in the July/August 2024 issue of Deseret Magazine. Learn more about how to subscribe.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.