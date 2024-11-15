the moon is close

to being full again

today is the nine-month

anniversary

of my stroke

I’m still struggling

to walk

further in the wetlands

than

we have

ever gone

open water

a waterfall

of birdsong

then silence

a wash of light

pale yellow

on the foothills

almost white

we haven’t seen

the great

blue heron in weeks

or the kingfisher

who perches

above the scuzzy pond

I’m concerned

that the feeling

in my right foot

won’t return

the russian sage

is finally blooming

a spray of fuzzy

purple blossoms

a secret patch

of yellow aspen

glows

on the high

slope

This poem appears in Shanan Ballam’s recent collection, “first poems after the stroke,” written after a medical event left her without speech and the use of the right side of her body. She is the poet laureate of Logan, Utah, and a senior lecturer at Utah State University.

This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Deseret Magazine. Learn more about how to subscribe.