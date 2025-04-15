of which one is full, awaiting

a virgin blossom

to unbalance the abundance.

the room is quiet, as if we are

part of the plan,

planted, pressed, bound, blessed.

the empty receives attention.

a leaf flutters, please,

more light. in the shade

of fear, Queen Anne’s Lace speaks,

in time the roots will grow.

the empty is accurately placed,

carefully touched

by its shadow.

we happen to agree

on going back to the first day

of imagination, where each leaf

is light, and empty is full.

Chengru He is the author of “M O月 N,” a book of poems, and " I Would Vanish into Its Stronger Existence," a hybrid memoir.

This story appears in the April 2025 issue of Deseret Magazine. Learn more about how to subscribe.