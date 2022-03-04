Obituaries
Cheslie Kryst, the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant, has died at the age of 30.
Peter Robbins, who brought the Charlie Brown character to life, has died.
Thierry Mugler, whose creation have been celebrated by the world died on Sunday.
French actor Gaspard Ulliel died following a ski accident in the French Alps.
Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, a 60s pop group, gave the world great hits like ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Baby I love You.”
‘Full House’ star and comedy legend Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room.
Betty White, a veteran actress who won eight Emmys, is dead at 99.
Acclaimed director Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 56.
Beloved author, teacher and feminist bell hooks, known for her book “Ain’t I A Women,” died at the age of 69.
