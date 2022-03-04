Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Obituaries

Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst pictured here.
U.S. & World
Miss USA 2019 dies at the age of 30
Cheslie Kryst, the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant, has died at the age of 30.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 31, 2022 10:53 a.m. MST
Charlie Brown and Linus from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Obituaries
Original voice of Charlie Brown, Peter Robbins, dead at 65
Peter Robbins, who brought the Charlie Brown character to life, has died.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 11 a.m. MST
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the presentation of his 1998-99 fall-winter ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.
Entertainment
Avant-garde french designer Thierry Mugler dies at 73
Thierry Mugler, whose creation have been celebrated by the world died on Sunday.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 24, 2022 11:32 a.m. MST
Actor Gaspard Ulliel poses for photographers.
Obituaries
French actor and Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel died following a ski accident in the French Alps.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 19, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Ronnie Spector appears in New York.
Obituaries
‘Be My Baby’ singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78
Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, a 60s pop group, gave the world great hits like ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Baby I love You.”
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 13, 2022 10:53 a.m. MST
Bob Saget in Los Angeles.
Obituaries
‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget has passed away. Here’s what happened
‘Full House’ star and comedy legend Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 9, 2022 6:15 p.m. MST
Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White died Friday just short of her 100th birthday.
Obituaries
Betty White dead at 99, weeks before her 100th birthday
Betty White, a veteran actress who won eight Emmys, is dead at 99.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 31, 2021 12:57 p.m. MST
Jean-Marc Vallée in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ dies
Acclaimed director Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 56.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 28, 2021 11:42 a.m. MST
bells_hooks.jpg
Books
Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks dies at 69
Beloved author, teacher and feminist bell hooks, known for her book “Ain’t I A Women,” died at the age of 69.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 3:06 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
