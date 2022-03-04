Olympics
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
Sports federations from around the world — including FIFA, UEFA and the IOC — are rallying in support of Ukraine.
From Nathan Chen to Erin Jackson, athletes with Utah ties produced many memorable moments at the 2022 Olympics.
Jessie Diggins, a former Westminster College student, becomes the first-ever American women to medal in the 30-kilometer mass start race at the Olympics.
Salt Lake City resident wins her first-ever individual Olympic medal.
The Russians have embarrassed themselves repeatedly in the Olympic Games; they either don’t care or don’t know.
Kamila Valieva took fourth in the women’s figure skating individual competition at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after controversy surrounding the 15-year-old’s doping case had rocked the Games this week.
In addition to knowing his way around the ball diamond, Mike Littlewood knows his way around the basketball court, too.
Park City’s Alex Hall wins gold, Salt Lake City’s Nick Goepper wins silver in Olympics slopestyle skiing
Alex Hall, a Park City resident, won the gold medal in slopestyle skiing with a score of 90.01. Salt Lake City resident Nick Goepper won the silver medal with a score of 86.48.
Speedskater’s journey to Beijing paid off, as he helped the USA to its first speedskating team pursuit medal since 2010.
These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
One of the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics so far has been the saga over Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.
University of Utah graduate Megan Nick did something no U.S. woman has done since 1998.
New York Post reported Chen was widely criticized on the Chinese social media platform Weibo after winning gold for the U.S. at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics.
The U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing is loaded with Utahns; per capita, no other state in the union comes close.
On the global stage, Salt Lake City resident Erin Jackson proved why she is ranked No. 1 in the world.
Former Westminster College student Lindsey Jacobellis collected her second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Gold medalist Nathan Chen gets congratulatory message from Donovan Mitchell and other Olympics updates
Chen also received congratulations from singer Elton John.
Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won the USA’s fourth gold medal of the 2022 Olympics, winning mixed team aerial skiing over China, Canada and Switzerland.
A score of 218.63 in the free skate, and a combined score of 332.60, all added up to gold for the Salt Lake City-born figure skater Nathan Chen.
Lindsey Jacobellis’ Olympic gold medal has been years in the making.
Five female Olympic ski jumpers were disqualified from the mixed team ski jump final in the Beijing Winter Olympics because of uniform violations. Read a summary of what happened.
Olympics roundup: Park City resident Colby Stevenson is lucky to be alive. Now he’s a silver medalist
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Salt Lake City-born figure skater Nathan Chen is in first place heading into the free skate at the Olympics. Here’s how to watch him compete for a gold medal.
Eileen Gu has become an internet sensation. Here’s what we know about her.
Chen set figure skating’s world record in the short program with a score of 113.97 at the 2022 Olympics.
Olympics roundup: Former Westminster student Ryan Cochran-Siegle adds to family’s legacy with silver medal in super-G
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, Feb. 7.
On the 20th anniversary of the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, revisit some of the most iconic photos of the Games
With the world watching Utah in February 2002, so, too, were the Deseret News photojournalists.
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
Utah is now the center of Olympic winter sports in North America. But it is much more than that for those of us who touched the Olympic Winter Games of 2002.
Canada, Russia had to wear face masks in a recent hockey game.
Here is how to watch or stream Team USA’s Nathan Chen in the figure skating individual short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Thanks in part to a fantastic performance by Nathan Chen, who was born in Salt Lake City, the USA figure skating team took silver in the team event at the 2022 Olympics.
Fraser Bullock was a key leader of Salt Lake’s successful money-making Olympics of 2002; now he’s leading the effort to host another one.
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Salt Lake resident and Olympic speedskater Brittany Bowe led the way for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing.
Skating in the short program at the team event, Chen finished in first place with a score of 111.71, 6.25 points higher than the second-place finisher.
Nearly 80 athletes with ties to the Beehive State are competing in this year’s Winter Games, headlined by Nathan Chen. Here’s who else to keep an eye on.
Want to watch the 2022 Olympics opening ceremonies? Here’s an easy guide.
Here is how to watch or stream Team USA’s Nathan Chen in the figure skating team event.
As the Olympics prepare to begin, one wonders what will be the narrative?