Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Olympics

Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee shakes hands with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Utah
U.S. backs expulsion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 Paralympics in Beijing
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 3, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
merlin_2912242.jpg
Utah
Why a team of Russian biathletes in Utah is banned from competing
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
A view of the St. Petersburg Stadium prior to the Confederations Cup soccer match between Russia and New Zealand June 2017.
Sports
The sports world stands against Russia
Sports federations from around the world — including FIFA, UEFA and the IOC — are rallying in support of Ukraine.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 28, 2022 2:17 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Olympics
Nathan Chen appears on ‘The Tonight Show’ to teach Jimmy Fallon how to do a jump on stage
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 23, 2022 9:49 a.m. MST
Nathan Chen of the United States displays his gold medal
Olympics
5 of the best moments from athletes with Utah ties at the 2022 Olympics
From Nathan Chen to Erin Jackson, athletes with Utah ties produced many memorable moments at the 2022 Olympics.
By Joe Coles
Feb 20, 2022 8 p.m. MST
AP22051171195507.jpg
Olympics
Jessie Diggins caps her memorable Olympics with another medal
Jessie Diggins, a former Westminster College student, becomes the first-ever American women to medal in the 30-kilometer mass start race at the Olympics.
By Joe Coles
Feb 19, 2022 11:02 p.m. MST
Brittany Bowe of the United States skates
Olympics
Brittany Bowe wins bronze in 1,000-meter speedskating at Olympics
Salt Lake City resident wins her first-ever individual Olympic medal.
By Joe Coles
Feb 17, 2022 6:44 p.m. MST
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women’s free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Olympics
The case against Russia and its drug culture
The Russians have embarrassed themselves repeatedly in the Olympic Games; they either don’t care or don’t know.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 17, 2022 4:28 p.m. MST
AP22048517073226.jpg
Olympics
Russian skater at center of doping scandal doesn’t medal
Kamila Valieva took fourth in the women’s figure skating individual competition at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after controversy surrounding the 15-year-old’s doping case had rocked the Games this week.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 17, 2022 9:48 a.m. MST
merlin_693872.jpg
BYU Cougars
What does BYU’s baseball coach have to do with USA Basketball’s 2008 gold medal?
In addition to knowing his way around the ball diamond, Mike Littlewood knows his way around the basketball court, too.
By Dave McCann
Feb 15, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Silver medal winner United State’s Nick Goepper (9) and Gold medal winner United States’ Alexander Hall (6) celebrate with the American flag
Olympics
Park City’s Alex Hall wins gold, Salt Lake City’s Nick Goepper wins silver in Olympics slopestyle skiing
Alex Hall, a Park City resident, won the gold medal in slopestyle skiing with a score of 90.01. Salt Lake City resident Nick Goepper won the silver medal with a score of 86.48.
By Joe Coles
Feb 15, 2022 8:06 p.m. MST
Team United States skates close together.
Olympics
Park City’s Casey Dawson caps wild journey to Olympics with speedskating bronze
Speedskater’s journey to Beijing paid off, as he helped the USA to its first speedskating team pursuit medal since 2010.
By Joe Coles
Feb 15, 2022 4:21 p.m. MST
A robot wanders the hall of the curling venue during the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
Tech
Robots have invaded the 2022 Winter Olympics in the name of epidemic prevention
These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 15, 2022 12:31 p.m. MST
pjimage__27_.jpg
Olympics
Sha’Carri Richardson is wondering how her Olympic drug case differs from Russian skater’s
One of the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics so far has been the saga over Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 15, 2022 9:24 a.m. MST
United States’ Megan Nick flies through the air
Olympics
University of Utah alum Megan Nick wins USA’s second-ever medal in women’s aerial skiing
University of Utah graduate Megan Nick did something no U.S. woman has done since 1998.
By Joe Coles
Feb 14, 2022 5:15 p.m. MST
Gold medalist Nathan Chen, of the United States, poses after the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Olympics
Nathan Chen reportedly gets slammed on Chinese social media after winning gold
New York Post reported Chen was widely criticized on the Chinese social media platform Weibo after winning gold for the U.S. at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 14, 2022 11:14 a.m. MST
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains in Beijing.
Olympics
This Russian Olympic skater can compete despite failing a drug test
Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 10:14 a.m. MST
merlin_2906330.jpg
Olympics
This state has more Olympians per capita than any other
The U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing is loaded with Utahns; per capita, no other state in the union comes close.
By Lee Benson
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Erin Jackson of the United States smiles while skating on the ice hoisting an American flag
Olympics
Salt Lake’s Erin Jackson makes history in winning gold in 500-meter speedskating
On the global stage, Salt Lake City resident Erin Jackson proved why she is ranked No. 1 in the world.
By Joe Coles
Feb 13, 2022 1:52 p.m. MST
Gold medal winners Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, of the United States, celebrate with the American flag.
Olympics
Lindsey Jacobellis wins gold in mixed team snowboardcross
Former Westminster College student Lindsey Jacobellis collected her second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
By Joe Coles
Feb 11, 2022 8:35 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen of the United States displays his gold medal
Olympics
Gold medalist Nathan Chen gets congratulatory message from Donovan Mitchell and other Olympics updates
Chen also received congratulations from singer Elton John.
By Joe Coles
Feb 11, 2022 12:19 p.m. MST
Gold medal winners Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld celebrate with the American flag.
Olympics
Park City trio wins gold in mixed team aerials
Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won the USA’s fourth gold medal of the 2022 Olympics, winning mixed team aerial skiing over China, Canada and Switzerland.
By Joe Coles
Feb 10, 2022 3:25 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate program
Olympics
Nathan Chen wins figure skating gold at 2022 Beijing Olympics
A score of 218.63 in the free skate, and a combined score of 332.60, all added up to gold for the Salt Lake City-born figure skater Nathan Chen.
By Joe Coles
Feb 9, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
United States’ Lindsey Jacobellis smiles.
Olympics
In her 5th Olympics, Lindsey Jacobellis finally wins snowboardcross gold
Lindsey Jacobellis’ Olympic gold medal has been years in the making.
By Joe Coles
Feb 9, 2022 4:12 p.m. MST
Katharina Althaus, of Germany, soars during a women’s normal hill ski jumping training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Olympics
Why 5 female ski jumpers were disqualified for wearing loose-fitting uniforms
Five female Olympic ski jumpers were disqualified from the mixed team ski jump final in the Beijing Winter Olympics because of uniform violations. Read a summary of what happened.
By Trent Toone
Feb 9, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
Colby Stevenson of the United States holds the American flag
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Park City resident Colby Stevenson is lucky to be alive. Now he’s a silver medalist
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
By Joe Coles
Feb 8, 2022 10:48 p.m. MST
28632039.jpeg
Utah
Utah relights the fire within Olympic Cauldron for 20th anniversary of 2002 Games
By Arianne Brown
Feb 8, 2022 10:46 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen jumps while skating
Olympics
How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen go for figure skating gold
Salt Lake City-born figure skater Nathan Chen is in first place heading into the free skate at the Olympics. Here’s how to watch him compete for a gold medal.
By Joe Coles
Feb 8, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China in Beijing.
Sports
Who is Olympic star Eileen Gu? Why is she competing for China?
Eileen Gu has become an internet sensation. Here’s what we know about her.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 8, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen fist pumps
Olympics
Salt Lake City’s Nathan Chen sets world record in Olympics short program
Chen set figure skating’s world record in the short program with a score of 113.97 at the 2022 Olympics.
By Joe Coles
Feb 7, 2022 10:27 p.m. MST
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States reacts
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Former Westminster student Ryan Cochran-Siegle adds to family’s legacy with silver medal in super-G
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, Feb. 7.
By Joe Coles
Feb 7, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
Fireworks explode over Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City during the closing ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.
Utah
On the 20th anniversary of the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, revisit some of the most iconic photos of the Games
With the world watching Utah in February 2002, so, too, were the Deseret News photojournalists.
By Chuck Wing
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Team USA enters Rice-Eccles Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Games on Feb. 8, 2002.
Olympics
It’s been 20 years since Utah hosted the Olympics. Here’s why the state wants to do it again
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Mitt Romney appears during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics.
Perspective
Olympic anniversary: Sen. Mitt Romney will never forget these moments from 2002
Utah is now the center of Olympic winter sports in North America. But it is much more than that for those of us who touched the Olympic Winter Games of 2002.
By Mitt Romney
Feb 7, 2022 9:31 p.m. MST
Canada goalkeeper Emerance Maschmeyer in a face mask at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Sports
Canada, Russia battled in a masked hockey game at the Olympics
Canada, Russia had to wear face masks in a recent hockey game.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 7, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates
Olympics
How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in the Olympics figure skating individual short program
Here is how to watch or stream Team USA’s Nathan Chen in the figure skating individual short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
By Joe Coles
Feb 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen skates
Olympics
Led by Nathan Chen, USA figure skating wins its first medal of 2022 Olympics
Thanks in part to a fantastic performance by Nathan Chen, who was born in Salt Lake City, the USA figure skating team took silver in the team event at the 2022 Olympics.
By Joe Coles
Feb 6, 2022 9:25 p.m. MST
Fraser Bullock poses for a photograph at his home in Alpine on Aug. 31, 2021.
Olympics
Beijing is out for Fraser Bullock; Salt Lake is still very much in
Fraser Bullock was a key leader of Salt Lake’s successful money-making Olympics of 2002; now he’s leading the effort to host another one.
By Lee Benson
Feb 6, 2022 9 p.m. MST
United States’ Jaelin Kauf celebrates with her medal during the award ceremony
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Salt Lake City’s Jaelin Kauf wins USA’s 2nd medal
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 6.
By Joe Coles
Feb 6, 2022 1:37 p.m. MST
United States’ Nick Page pumps his fist
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Park City’s Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls at first Olympics
Here’s how athletes with Utah ties did at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 5.
By Joe Coles
Feb 5, 2022 4:15 p.m. MST
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Olympics
Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels
By Associated Press
Feb 5, 2022 3:02 p.m. MST
Brittany Bowe and John Shuster carry the USA flag
Olympics
Why Salt Lake’s Brittany Bowe was Team USA’s flag bearer at Olympics opening ceremony
Salt Lake resident and Olympic speedskater Brittany Bowe led the way for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing.
By Joe Coles
Feb 4, 2022 6:39 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men’s singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Olympics
Nathan Chen wows in figure skating team event
Skating in the short program at the team event, Chen finished in first place with a score of 111.71, 6.25 points higher than the second-place finisher.
By Joe Coles
Feb 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Salt Lake City native Nathan Chen is one of nearly 80 athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Olympics
A who’s who of athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2022 Winter Games
Nearly 80 athletes with ties to the Beehive State are competing in this year’s Winter Games, headlined by Nathan Chen. Here’s who else to keep an eye on.
By Joe Coles
Feb 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Fireworks of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Sports
How to watch the 2022 Olympics opening ceremonies
Want to watch the 2022 Olympics opening ceremonies? Here’s an easy guide.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen spins on ice
Olympics
How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in figure skating team event
Here is how to watch or stream Team USA’s Nathan Chen in the figure skating team event.
By Joe Coles
Feb 3, 2022 1:33 p.m. MST
Freestyle skiers speed down by the Olympic Rings ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.
Olympics
The (censor-free) Winter Games — Chinese style!
As the Olympics prepare to begin, one wonders what will be the narrative?
By Doug Robinson
Feb 2, 2022 11:07 a.m. MST
Load More