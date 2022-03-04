Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits at a desk.
What really scares Putin?
Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
By Readers’ Forum
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office.
Sanctions didn’t work in WWII
By Readers’ Forum
Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Suddenly, the Cold War is back
By Readers’ Forum
Dana Perino, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” appears on the television program, in New York, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
A successful woman worth noting
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
By Evan Ward
March 4, 2022 1:09 p.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion: Why I say no to a canyon gondola
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
By Martin Nichols
March 3, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
Russia President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2011.
Opinion: What is ‘prebunking’ and what does it have to do with Russia?
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
By Andy Norman and Lee McIntyre
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia,
How events have weakened totalitarians like Putin
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
By Arthur Cyr
March 2, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Biden hit the right notes on Ukraine; but he lost an opportunity to say more to unite us
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Person standing on a landfill full of garbage and burning garbage piles
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
rat_website_illustration.jpg
Perspective: The beauty of an old clock in a fast-paced world
Are we scurrying past the beauty that surrounds us in our hectic, overscheduled lives?
By Gene Weingarten
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a press conference.
How Russia united a fraying Europe in an instant
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
By Jay Evensen
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_1521824.jpg
Opinion: A State of the Union speech he would like to give in the shadow of war and uncertainty
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
By Boyd Matheson
March 1, 2022 5:12 p.m. MST
Gas prices are advertised at more than $5 a gallon Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles.
The president has a moral obligation to change his energy policy
The U.S. should turn on the taps and stop leaving the nation at the mercy of oil-rich tyrants
By Abraham Cooper and Johnnie Moore
March 1, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
Two homeless people gather their belongings after a cleanup effort removed their tent in Salt Lake City.
Utah’s homeless are hurting. This would help
In addition to affordable housing and emergency shelters, Utah needs a Homeless Bill of Rights. This document would provide protection for unhoused individuals when their appearance as seemingly unsheltered is judged over their actual actions.
By Hanna Jackovich
March 1, 2022 11:12 a.m. MST
merlin_2853401.jpg
What many people don’t understand about feasting and fasting
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
By Andrew Teal
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Filmmaker Michael Moore declares the New York Stock Exchange a crime scene in a 2009 film, “Capitalism: A Love Story.”
Opinion: Americans are doubting capitalism. Here’s how to change that
Polls show Americans are losing faith in their economic system, which has done so much good in the world. These three steps would help.
By Trent Staggs
Feb 28, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
Women consistently earn less than men in Utah for the same work.
Opinion: Women in Utah should be paid more
Research and facts are clear: Utah does have a troubling gender pay gap
By Susan Madsen
Feb 28, 2022 9:20 a.m. MST
microphone_mute_static_image.jpg
YouTube took down my podcast temporarily. Here’s why I don’t consider that censorship
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
By Ciaran O’Connor
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Foreign_Policy_Website_Illustration.jpg
God bless the Ukrainian people. Their fight must inspire a new era of global engagement
Exclusive: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on what America’s next steps should be after the Russian invasion.
By Robert C. O’Brien
Feb 27, 2022 8 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Why you should oppose plan to open income tax funds
The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won’t last. They never do.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 27, 2022 1:56 a.m. MST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington.
Perspective: Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson. She is qualified
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
By Theresa Dear
Feb 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Construction continues at the site of a new 40-story building in downtown Salt Lake City.
Opinion: Here’s how Utah can best manage its growth rate
Many signs indicate Utah’s best days are to come. But growth brings challenges. We should not praise growth for growth’s sake. We should seek sustainable growth.
By Douglas Hervey and Henry Eyring
Feb 26, 2022 8:25 a.m. MST
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks to the media.
Opinion: Why Utah leaders want to remove income tax restraints
Adding flexibility would ensure sufficient funds for programs such as water infrastructure and conservation, transportation and transit, mental health services and affordable housing
By Brad Wilson
Feb 26, 2022 8:16 a.m. MST
OhCanada.jpg
Why Canada’s heavy-handed financial interference with the protesting truckers should scare us
Trudeau crossed a troubling line when he invoked the power to freeze the assets of anyone who contributed to Canada’s trucker protests.
By Valerie Hudson
Feb 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Travelers use the Utah Transit Authority’s new TRAX airport station.
Why UTA’s free-fare February is important
The success of this program will go a long way toward making the case for a no-fare ride all next winter, or as a permanent no fare UTA year-round.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 25, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Support full-day kindergarten for all
I wish this would have been an option for my two children.
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 25, 2022 4:36 p.m. MST
Dr. Jackie Thompson, portraying Mignon Barker Richmond, the first African American woman to graduate from a college in Utah, tells a story to students.
Utah is no stranger to laws promoting diversity
Utah was a leader in giving women the right to vote, and in protecting the rights of LGBTQ citizens while also protecting the religious liberty of believers
By Derek Miller
Feb 25, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
An anti-voucher group talks to reporters in 2007, before voters overturned a state voucher law.
Have 15 years changed Utah’s opinion on school choice?
In 2007, the Legislature passed a voucher bill that led to an overwhelming referendum to overturn it. Has 15 years really changed anything?
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Feb 25, 2022 9:49 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Opinion: Would a stronger stance from Biden have prevented Russian attacks?
Words have consequences and ineffectual messaging from the West may have emboldened Vladimir Putin.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
People lie in a Kyiv subway station, seeking shelter from bombs.
Opinion: Why the attack on Ukraine should concern all Americans
Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a threat to NATO and the West. It should wake Americans from their partisan pettiness.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 24, 2022 3:18 p.m. MST
AP22055522817605.jpg
Perspective: Why a free Ukraine matters to America — and the rest of the world
Russia’s invasion is a blow to existing international order. And the results will likely be tragic.
By Marjorie Castle
Feb 24, 2022 9:37 a.m. MST
cupcake_favorite_kid.jpg
Are you your parents’ favorite child? Your siblings may not agree
New research suggests that people from large families are affected differently by the perception of favoritism.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Police block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill.
Opinion: Viewing Canada’s trucker protest in the light of history
During World War II, Canada’s Prime Minister W.L. Mackenzie King avoided such displays. So did Churchill and Roosevelt. We’re lucky they did.
By Arthur Cyr
Feb 23, 2022 5:51 p.m. MST
Smog blankets the Salt Lake Valley during an inversion.
Two ways lawmakers can make the air cleaner
Both HJR3 and SB187 represent opportunities for the state of Utah to provide leadership at the national level.
By David Carrier
Feb 23, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
A pharmacist prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Opinion: Why vaccines will emerge as the biggest lesson of the pandemic
Humans have the potential to conquer amazing obstacles, even to fight a virus previously unknown to the world.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 23, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
A family is shown eating together at mealtime.
How Utahns can help their families thrive
Families need to spend more time with family meals, and less time on smart phones and computers.
By Peter Reichard
Feb 23, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
CHARLES_KOCH_wesbite_illustration.jpg
Why Charles Koch abandoned partisanship for partnerships
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
By Charles Koch and Brian Hooks
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Alpha_Con_Viking_Helmet.gif
How a beta like me managed to get kicked out of ‘Alpha Con’
I made it through one day and two minutes at Alpha Con before I got booted. But I learned something important along the way.
By Meg Walter
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A cat runs past a man pausing before crossing with his family to Ukrainian government controlled areas from pro-Russian areas in Ukraine.
Opinion: Why you should care about Ukraine
A major war there would be impossible to contain, and would come with consequences for the rest of the world.
By Jay Evensen
Feb 22, 2022 8:11 p.m. MST
AP22053499194416.jpg
A prayer for Ukraine
Sending “thoughts and prayers” isn’t a form of insincere slacktivism, but the very thing that might help prevent the next war.
By Samuel Hislop
Feb 22, 2022 10:29 a.m. MST
merlin_2393854.jpg
Salt Lake County mayor: Gov. Cox should listen to Outdoor Retailers
State leaders should also seek a new, more productive relationship on environmental issues of concern.
By Jenny Wilson
Feb 22, 2022 9:30 a.m. MST
Nuns distribute food to the poor and homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
By Gérald Caussé
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A bill at the Utah Legislature would help senior citizens who are in danger of losing their homes because of property taxes.
Opinion: Property taxes shouldn’t force senior citizens out of their homes
At the heart of this issue is a dramatic increase in property taxes during the past few years.
By Danny Harris and Ben Shelton
Feb 21, 2022 1:42 p.m. MST
A wildfire on Traverse Mountain&nbsp;threatens homes in Lehi on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Opinion: The right public policies can ensure wildfires are not the new normal
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
By David Williams and Chris Brown
Feb 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
Opinion: Keep these four things in mind when considering new laws affecting schools
We are concerned about bills at the Legislature that decrease funding from public education, place undue requirements and restrictions on teachers and school districts, and erode trust in our educators and public schools.
By Cissy RasmussenKara Rasband Edwards, and 4 more
Feb 20, 2022 9:06 a.m. MST
Kevin Costner sits on a horse during a movie production.
Opinion: Why rural Utah needs motion picture tax rebates
Utah currently has a viable, well-managed tax-incentive program to attract film productions, especially to rural Utah. SB49 does not create a new program, it only lifts the overall cap for rural areas.
By Bruce Adams
Feb 20, 2022 9:01 a.m. MST
A Canadian flag is strapped to the hood of a semitrailer truck that is part of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.
Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests
Americans tend to Americanize events in other countries, but the Canada protests aren’t equivalent to Jan. 6.
By Ari Blaff
Feb 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Betty Sawyer, left, a supporter of critical race theory, exchanges views with a group opposed to the theory, after a protest in Salt Lake City.
Opinion: How schools should teach about race and bigotry in history
We develop empathy for our current neighbors when we understand that their path to the present differs from ours.
By F. Ross Peterson
Feb 19, 2022 9:59 a.m. MST
Election staff members process voter registration forms in Salt Lake County in 2020.
Utahns like their vote-by-mail system
Do you remember having to find your voting card to find your precinct number to search the newspaper to learn where your polling place was located?
By Readers’ Forum
Feb 18, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
