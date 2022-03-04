Opinion
Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
Are we scurrying past the beauty that surrounds us in our hectic, overscheduled lives?
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
The U.S. should turn on the taps and stop leaving the nation at the mercy of oil-rich tyrants
In addition to affordable housing and emergency shelters, Utah needs a Homeless Bill of Rights. This document would provide protection for unhoused individuals when their appearance as seemingly unsheltered is judged over their actual actions.
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
Polls show Americans are losing faith in their economic system, which has done so much good in the world. These three steps would help.
Research and facts are clear: Utah does have a troubling gender pay gap
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
Exclusive: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on what America’s next steps should be after the Russian invasion.
The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won’t last. They never do.
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
Many signs indicate Utah’s best days are to come. But growth brings challenges. We should not praise growth for growth’s sake. We should seek sustainable growth.
Adding flexibility would ensure sufficient funds for programs such as water infrastructure and conservation, transportation and transit, mental health services and affordable housing
Trudeau crossed a troubling line when he invoked the power to freeze the assets of anyone who contributed to Canada’s trucker protests.
The success of this program will go a long way toward making the case for a no-fare ride all next winter, or as a permanent no fare UTA year-round.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
I wish this would have been an option for my two children.
Utah was a leader in giving women the right to vote, and in protecting the rights of LGBTQ citizens while also protecting the religious liberty of believers
In 2007, the Legislature passed a voucher bill that led to an overwhelming referendum to overturn it. Has 15 years really changed anything?
Words have consequences and ineffectual messaging from the West may have emboldened Vladimir Putin.
Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a threat to NATO and the West. It should wake Americans from their partisan pettiness.
Russia’s invasion is a blow to existing international order. And the results will likely be tragic.
New research suggests that people from large families are affected differently by the perception of favoritism.
During World War II, Canada’s Prime Minister W.L. Mackenzie King avoided such displays. So did Churchill and Roosevelt. We’re lucky they did.
Both HJR3 and SB187 represent opportunities for the state of Utah to provide leadership at the national level.
Humans have the potential to conquer amazing obstacles, even to fight a virus previously unknown to the world.
Families need to spend more time with family meals, and less time on smart phones and computers.
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
I made it through one day and two minutes at Alpha Con before I got booted. But I learned something important along the way.
A major war there would be impossible to contain, and would come with consequences for the rest of the world.
Sending “thoughts and prayers” isn’t a form of insincere slacktivism, but the very thing that might help prevent the next war.
State leaders should also seek a new, more productive relationship on environmental issues of concern.
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
At the heart of this issue is a dramatic increase in property taxes during the past few years.
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
We are concerned about bills at the Legislature that decrease funding from public education, place undue requirements and restrictions on teachers and school districts, and erode trust in our educators and public schools.
Utah currently has a viable, well-managed tax-incentive program to attract film productions, especially to rural Utah. SB49 does not create a new program, it only lifts the overall cap for rural areas.
Americans tend to Americanize events in other countries, but the Canada protests aren’t equivalent to Jan. 6.
We develop empathy for our current neighbors when we understand that their path to the present differs from ours.
Do you remember having to find your voting card to find your precinct number to search the newspaper to learn where your polling place was located?