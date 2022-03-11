Opinion: What was the truckers’ protest about, anyway?

There is something a bit off about the truckers for freedom campaign. What keeps it going? A protest about having to take a vaccine shot? You know what? Don’t take the shot. A protest like that should last about one day and then be over.

But this just keeps going and going and going. It’s something bigger. But what? The cause of freedom? Or is it more like highway robbery?

Here’s how it looks from my perspective: “Listen you. You do what we want, see? Or else.” That doesn’t feel like freedom to me.

Charles Ashurst

Logan