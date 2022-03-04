Opinion: The ‘candy bomber’ taught America how to handle power

Thanks for the coverage of Gail Halvorsen, the “Berlin Candy Bomber.” If one wants to get a fuller idea of the impact Halvorsen and the Berlin Airlift had on the direction of Europe, I would recommend the book “The Candy Bombers: The Untold Story of the Berlin Airlift and America’s Finest Hour,” by Andrei Cherny. As the cover jacket says, this is the story of when Americans learned, for the first time, how to act at the summit of world power.

The Berlin Airlift played a major part in keeping the Soviet Union from dominating all of Europe after WWII. Halvorsen’s idea of candy drops was no small part of this effort. General William Tunner’s embrace of the candy bombers was an example of understanding and insight so often missing in leaders. Their efforts helped ensure freedom and democracy for western Europe.

I know the people of Utah, with its heavy Latter-day Saint presence, are quite remarkable for their engagement with the world at large. It is not surprising that Utah is where Halvorsen came from. Unfortunately, many Americans today have an attitude of “we are first, eat my dust.” How fortunate to have those who see value in every man, woman and child.

John Stettler

Dallas, Texas