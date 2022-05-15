Opinion: Utah Senate president believes we need a congressman like Blake Moore

As president of the Utah Senate, I have had the privilege of working closely with Congressman Blake Moore. I can tell you he is focused on issues that matter most to us in northern Utah including reining in wasteful spending, addressing our public lands, the needs of Hill Air Force Base and protecting life.

Utah has the strongest state economy in the country. Our fiscally conservative values, responsible budgets and low taxes make us a model for other states and the nation. Moore is committed to sharing our best practices in Washington and is pushing back on Biden’s spending agenda that is causing more inflation and hardship for Utah families. Moore has convened a Debt and Deficit Task Force with local leaders to create a framework of solutions so we can grow the economy, save and strengthen vital programs, focus America’s spending and fix Congress’s budget process.

As a freshman in Congress, Moore successfully obtained seats on the House Committees on Natural Resources and Armed Services to promote balanced public land policies and support Hill Air Force Base’s national security programs. Moore’s efforts brought 4,000 new jobs and six buildings to Hill, improved the hiring of veterans, modernized our depots, allowed Davis County to better assist with the base’s infrastructure and held Biden accountable for his irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Moore has also been a champion of the pro-life cause and is committed to helping women and low-income families access the support they need as they bring new life into the world. Moore is a dedicated advocate for adoption and is working to improve America’s foster care system. He was recently endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List and National Right to Life for promoting pro-life, pro-family legislation.

Finally, one of the state legislature’s biggest priorities in this session was to address a receding Great Salt Lake. Moore’s office took on this effort by creating the Saline Lakes Ecosystems Act to provide us with additional data on potential solutions. It is critical for us at the state level to know we have an ally at the federal level who will navigate the Washington bureaucracy and give Utah a seat at the table.

Moore has quickly become a trusted member of Congress because he’s a man of substance and stability. His earnestness, work ethic and integrity are beyond reproach. He is an effective conservative leader for northern Utah, and he has my full support.

J. Stuart Adams is president of the Utah Senate.