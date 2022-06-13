Opinion: Ally Isom is the stateswoman we need in the Senate

Statesmen and women are rare in Congress yet absolutely necessary to craft bipartisan policy.

As a former staff member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee from 2002-2005, I had the privilege to witness a statesman firsthand: Sen. Orrin G. Hatch.

As I participate in elections now as a father of four, I first look for statesmen who would build a better future for my children. There is only one statesman in the race for U.S. Senate, and she happens to be a stateswoman: Ally Isom.

Isom’s policy positions are conservative. Her approach reminds me of late-conservative Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi. Enzi chose to see the 80% of common ground with a political rival instead of the 20% of differences. He called it his “80% Rule.”

Isom doesn’t allow a disagreement on a solitary issue influence her ability to work with someone in the future.

Isom is skillful in navigating the treacherous waters of shifting public opinion. As the former director for institutional messaging for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she described official positions for an organization that is known to be unchanging despite public opinion. She did so with sensitivity, compassion and skill. Employing that same level of skill to the Senate will show Isom’s commitment to the principles of the Republican platform.

Isom embodies the characteristics of a stateswoman — wisdom, skill and respect. Practicing those skills in the Senate would bring a desperately needed unity to the Senate, the state of Utah and the country.

Matt Bunker

Saratoga Springs

