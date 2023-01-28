Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: We need a better definition of ‘affordable housing’

High-density housing has caused many negative outcomes in Utah from crowded schools to strained natural resources such as water

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: We need a better definition of ‘affordable housing’
Bri at Station Park, a residential development, is under construction in Farmington on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Bri at Station Park, a residential development, is under construction in Farmington on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

My family has lived in Utah for over 170 years, and I have witnessed the transition from rural farm communities to the present-day suburban sprawl. 

Welcoming new residents and the diversity they bring, I support various housing options. However, rapid growth, especially in the form of high-density housing, has resulted in many negatives: crowded schools, congested traffic, strained infrastructure, rationed natural resources such as water, loss of open space and farmland, increased pollution, packed recreation sites and increased concerns of safety and crime.  

As a member of the Highland City Council, I have repeatedly listened to concerned residents who worry about the deterioration of the “quality” of life along the Wasatch Front. Now, the Legislature is considering new laws to promote more high-density housing (code-named “affordable housing”). There is discussion of penalizing municipalities by taking away essential B&C road funds, critical for road maintenance, if legislated mandates are not followed. Also, there are efforts to “streamline” the development process by limiting public input. 

I encourage the legislature to “partner” with rather than try to “punish” local government and to clearly define “affordable housing,” which should be based on local, social-economic demographics, not statewide mandates. 

Scott L. Smith

Highland

Next Up In Opinion
What we all have in common with Prince Harry
An oncologist reflects on death
Opinion: Even in optimal conditions, nobody can tell what’s on our state flag
Opinion: What Utah’s top leaders revealed in their opening speeches to the legislature
The West can go green without abandoning its conservative values
Opinion: Debt ceiling? Please! Both parties got us here