Opinion: Until we solve these problems, we shouldn’t waste resources on a new flag

“I am a proud Utahn.”

That’s the way Erik Nystul opened his opinion piece in support of installing a new flag design for Utah during the next legislative session.

I too am proud to be living, working and raising my family in Utah. Unlike Nystul, I’m not a vexillologist. Though in full disclosure I did enjoy character Sheldon Cooper’s “Fun with Flags” during the run of the hit TV show “The Big Bang Theory.”

That’s where any agreement we may have on the matter of flags and the state of Utah ends.

In my opinion (and the opinion of many other Utahns) this entire exercise has been a waste of time, resources and energy by those up at the capitol who have been pushing it.

Utah has done an outstanding job building unique branding for generations. Two quick examples are on our license plates. With “Greatest Snow On Earth” emblazoned on one as well as the beauty of the Delicate Arch pictured on another, the state of Utah has managed to develop these into multiple other marketing pieces that bring people to Utah in droves from all over the world.

Replacing a state flag shouldn’t be like a sports franchise changing up logos and uniform designs. A state does not need a remake of its flag to maintain and increase sales of its merchandise.

Putting any kind of effort into replacing Utah’s current flag shows a lack of fiscal responsibility and restraint by those we’ve entrusted to represent us. The whole flag thing is a waste of time, money and resources on something that will have so little impact on citizens.

Eliminate the food tax. Remove Social Security taxes on individuals with less than $100,000 in income and married with $175,000. Preserve local control over water rights and create more watersheds for future growth which will help preserve our iconic Great Salt Lake. Directly fund education and teachers to incentivize and recruit the best. Reform the Justice Reinvestment Initiative so we can allow judges, prosecutors and police officers more latitude to rid our state of crime.

Each of these be should be prioritized and settled before any discussion of a new flag takes place.

Chad Saunders is a member of the Utah State Central Committee for the GOP.

