Opinion: We know what 6 policies will save the Great Salt Lake — let’s act

Dreams and wishes are not helping the Great Salt Lake. We need action. The Great Salt Lake Strike Team recently published six policies that involve conservation, changes to the agriculture system (without giving up anything) and other measures. We need our legislators to adopt and implement all six. We cannot allow the Great Salt Lake to die.

This will require our leaders to actually make the Great Salt Lake a priority rather than just talk about it. It means they need to stop passing bills to limit water use transparency (HB491, HB188 and SB119) while leaving the door open for the Bear River Development, assuring the demise of the lake.

If the lake is important, as the majority of Utahns say it is, legislators need to enact all six policies now and stop relying on dreams and wishful thinking to save it.

Patricia Becnel

Pleasant View

