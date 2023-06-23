Opinion: When will Mike Lee tell the truth about Trump?

When is our senior Sen. Mike Lee going to learn from the example of our junior Sen. Mitt Romney and tell the truth about former President Donald Trump?

I am disappointed that Lee, a lawyer like me, would totally ignore the facts about the improper actions of Trump as outlined in great detail in the recently filed indictment. If the indictment misstated the facts or the applicable law, Lee should have pointed out those errors. Lee made no such comments. Rather, Lee incorrectly blames the administration for the actions of the independent counsel in investigating the facts of the illegal alleged actions of Trump.

I agree that it is a sad day in our democracy that this has happened. But as Romney properly explained, this was brought on Trump by his own repeated, wrongful, illegal alleged actions. Lee, please tell the truth rather than attempt to divert attention away from Trump’s illegal actions.

Robert F. Babcock

Salt Lake City