Opinion: Why are we making it easier for shoplifters?

Public and private interests in the Centennial State want people to know that “It is OK to steal in Colorado,” writes George Brauchler, a prosecutor there. Theft there remains a low- or no-bond charge and is always probation-eligible no matter the size of the theft.

Employers are not helping the problem when they adopt policies letting shoplifters walk out the door with their loot without involving any store security. A Kroger store in Colorado fired several employees for trying to stop thieves. Those employees apparently tarnished the store’s image of always providing positive customer service.

I know of a grocery store here in Utah where a shoplifter is regularly allowed to steal from the store. One day when the warm wrapped food item he was looking for was not available at the hot bar, he made a big fuss about employees not doing their job.

Is this really the best we can do to prevent criminal behavior in the Mountain West?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross

