Ted Wilson before retiring from the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, Aug. 28, 2003.

Mr. Wilson, my high school teacher at Skyline High, played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of politics. I vividly recall the day he invited his friend, Congressman Wayne Owens, to speak to our class about the vital role of a congressman and their impact on the nation’s future. It was a moment that deeply resonated with me, igniting my interest in politics. I am immensely grateful to Ted for his unwavering support and the valuable friendship he has provided throughout the years.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time, and may they find solace in the comfort of heavenly blessings.

Thank you, Mr. Wilson, for being an exemplary leader — I couldn’t ask for a better role model.

R.I.P. my friend.

Scott Howell

Salt Lake City