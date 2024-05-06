Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, campaigns with Colby Jenkins, running for the 2nd Congressional District, in the expo hall during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

In a recent story that appeared on these pages, Rep. Celeste Maloy attempts to downplay the rift between her and Sen. Mike Lee as nothing more than a disagreement on tactics, claiming they agree on ideology.

Maloy tried to insinuate that Lee is endorsing me because he is only satisfied with “Grand Slam” wins for conservatives and that she is okay getting singles or doubles.

This endorsement isn’t about tactical differences, it’s about the differences in my positions and her bad votes.

Maloy voted against a majority of Republicans and with almost all the Democrats to pass the $1.2 trillion Schumer/Biden omnibus spending package.

That inflationary package, supported by Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden, included a laundry-list of liberal priorities:

Nearly $2.5 million to subsidize clinics that routinely provide abortions up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

$400,000 for an organization that gives out “transition clothing” to transgender minors — without parental consent.

$1 million to study gun confiscation and red flag laws.

An 8% pay raise for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was recently impeached for his hand in creating our border invasion.

And last, but not least, $500 million to the government of Jordan to “enhance security along its borders.”

To continue Maloy’s baseball analogy, what singles and doubles did she get in return?

She got more overtime pay and more beds for border patrol — but did nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, to stem the flow of illegal migration across our southern border. That means she just gave immigrants entering the country illegally a more efficient and comfortable way into the country.

Lee has been leading the charge to stop the warrantless wiretaps on American citizens found in FISA Section 702.

The program has been abused by our government over 250,000 times, including being used 19,000 times to spy on conservative activists and donors. Lee rightly believes it flies in the face of our Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure that have been a bedrock of our Constitution since 1791.

Maloy committed to voters at a debate in Washington County that she would stand with Lee and oppose the renewal of warrantless wiretaps. Just a few weeks later, she went back on her word and voted against Lee and for the renewal of unconstitutional warrantless wiretaps of Americans in FISA Section 702.

What singles and doubles did Maloy get in return?

She got 55 reforms of FISA Section 702 — but she could have got 5,500 and it wouldn’t matter if you don’t get the one reform that matters. If you want to spy on Americans: Get. A. Warrant.

The truth is more simple, more believable, and more damning.

This is a massive and unprecedented step from Lee. He’s urging the voters of Utah to give him a member of Congress who will fight for conservatives, not join Democrats in betraying them.

A more appropriate sports analogy would come from soccer, not baseball.

This is not about Grand Slams versus singles and doubles.

Rather, Maloy is scoring “own” goals against conservatives nearly every time she steps onto the field.

I led a Green Beret A-Team in combat to defend our Constitution across the world. Now I’m ready to join Lee’s A-Team and defend our Constitution on a new battlefield — the United States Congress.