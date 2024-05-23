Owning a small business has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life. It’s stressful at times and a huge responsibility, but the reward is worth the effort when I know I’m not only supporting myself and my family, but also my community through my success. Communities across Utah depend on small businesses for prosperity, and with the advent of online marketplaces, becoming an entrepreneur has never been easier. Since it’s National Small Business Month, we should take time to appreciate all of our country’s entrepreneurs, who are tirelessly innovating and making a positive impact in their communities.

Our nation’s historical success as an economic powerhouse can largely be credited to the success of our small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit that has allowed them to thrive. In just 247 years, our nation transformed from 13 colonies into the largest and most powerful economy in the world. According to the Small Business Administration, 99.9% of all U.S. businesses are classified as small businesses, with the United States boasting over 33 million small businesses as of 2023. What’s more, those small businesses employ a staggering 61.7 million Americans, approximately 46% of all private sector employees. Small businesses are key to the health and vitality of our country’s economy.

It’s especially important, now more than ever, to understand how the power of e-commerce and online marketplaces are contributing to this healthy environment. Online shopping has fundamentally reshaped how millions of Americans engage in commerce, and the same is true for businesses that have adapted to the digital frontier. Marketplaces have given aspiring business owners an easy and fast way to start their businesses and begin reaching customers nationwide (and, in some cases, even globally) as quickly as possible.

Today, online marketplaces have a built-in infrastructure that makes the setup process a simple matter of a few clicks. What’s more, online marketplaces also make it easier to set up shipping and logistics for small businesses, allowing small business owners to focus on what they do best. It’s certainly helped me in establishing my business.

Anyone who has a dream for a business should be able to start that business, and with the rise of many online marketplaces, dreams are becoming a reality for more and more Americans. Our nation was built on the backs of small businesses, and I am proud to be a part of that legacy. National Small Business Month is for the dreamers — those of us who have struck out to build something for ourselves and our families. This year, let’s remember everyone making sacrifices — both in brick-and-mortar shops and online — to continue making this the best country to do business in.

Greg Geddes is from Logan, Utah, and is the founder and owner of BlacklineUS. He is also a member of the Makers and Merchants Coalition, a group of small businesses that represent the voices of small businesses across the nation.