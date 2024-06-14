There seems to be a disconnect between two groups concerned with Abravanel Hall. On the one hand, professional musicians rave about the excellent acoustics and musicians and patrons cherish their shared experiences at the hall. On the other hand, a mysterious cabal of politicians and city boosters seem to think the building is on the verge of collapse. They say the sound quality is poor, the bathrooms are backed up, handicapped folks are locked out and folks are fainting in the heat or freezing in the cold.

There are only two possible solutions: tear it down or rebuild it for $200 million.

Have we seen this scenario before? The city-county building was one vote away from demolition back in 1988. Is there a voice anywhere in the government for sane, moderate repairs, for preservation of the historic past, for recognition of the arts? There is no need to “re-imagine” downtown. Abravanel Hall is the heart, the very lifeblood of downtown.

Ray Wilmot

Salt Lake City