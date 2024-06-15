I am 93 years old and currently live in Houston, Texas. I am writing this letter to express my desire to save Abravanel Hall from being torn down.

To give a little background, I was a piano teacher and accompanist in Salt Lake City for 75 years. I was an active supporter and attendee of the Utah Symphony concerts as well as the Gina Bachauer competition. My late husband and I served on the Temple Square Concerts Committee where we organized community concerts for 10 years.

I was heartbroken to hear that our beloved Abravanel Hall is being considered for demolition. Being one who voted for tax increases to build the hall, I have seen the ways in which this beloved building has been a wonderful home to the symphony. It has also acted as an artistic showplace for various kinds of performances, which has been invaluable for performers and lovers of the arts. I would be absolutely devastated if it were destroyed.

Abravanel Hall was also a place where my daughter, Annette Emerson, grew her piano performance skills, as she played twice in the hall with the symphony at the Salute to Youth concert. This has been a lasting memory for our family! Another priceless annual event in Abravanel Hall is the transportation of hundreds of fifth grade students from Jordan School District (and others) to hear the symphony. This is an event that exposes students to the beauty that is live music and cannot be replaced. Doing so would be a disservice to the students and their families. My son, Norman Emerson, Jordan District fine arts director, organizes and arranges these important concerts and has seen their impacts firsthand.

Add my name to the list of those who would be heartbroken over the loss of the hall. I REMEMBER MAURICE ABRAVANEL! He was a very skilled and talented conductor and musician and would hate to see the hall destroyed. Please save our lovely hall. It is part of a precious legacy.

Norene Emerson

Houston, Texas