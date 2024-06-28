A young girl takes an online class. Summer can be the best time to understand what’s really going on with your child's education and make a game plan for the fall.

Many young people complain about having to get out of bed, especially on school days.

While anyone can understand the desire for a few more minutes of rest, parents must recognize that extreme resistance can be a sign their child isn’t in the right school environment. Summer can be the best time to understand what’s really going on and make a game plan for the fall.

Sometimes, students just don’t do well in a traditional school with a one-size-fits all model. Beyond morning resistance, poor grades, complaints of headache or stomachache, general apathy and trouble concentrating can all indicate deeper troubles. Additionally, gifted or advanced learners might display signs of boredom and disengagement.

If it becomes clear your child needs a different academic environment for their success, there are options.

My children thrived through mix-and-match learning. They participated in the Statewide Online Education Program, or SOEP, which allows anyone in grades 6-12 who are regularly enrolled in public, private or home school to enroll in up to six online course credits per academic year. The program gathers approved online courses to make it easy for families to access curriculum not available at their regular school.

Since starting with part-time virtual education through Utah Virtual Academy, or UTVA, I’ve noticed my daughters approach school with a greater sense of independence and stronger time management skills. My oldest daughter even took virtual college courses while still in high school because of the confidence she developed as a part-time virtual student at UTVA. She certainly had a leg up adjusting to the schedule change, self-paced nature and expectations of managing a very full plate once she went to college.

Virtual summer classes have also been a lifesaver for our family. They help beat the heat and keep my kids engaged and learning even when they’re stuck indoors avoiding Utah’s extreme summer temperatures. Just as in the school year, UTVA summer classes are tuition-free, and students get to take classes not often offered at brick-and-mortar schools, such as “Travel and Hospitality.”

Parents and guardians know what is best for their families. Being in the right school can set a great foundation for life — and make school mornings a little easier.

If you’re looking for a flexible, customizable educational option for your child that will help prepare them for life after high school, part-time virtual education could be the perfect fit.

Amberly Keeler serves on the UTVA Board of Directors as a parent representative. She also previously worked at UTVA as an elementary teacher, lead teacher and as the director of the Family Academic Support Team, or FAST.